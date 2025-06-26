MediaNewsletter

TV Ratings (25/06/2025): Identical Twins Draw A Crowd, But ACA Does The Business

2 Min Read

Sisters Yvette and Linda won Nine’s Australia’s Most Identical reality series, and also drew a huge audience on TV Wednesday night.

Nearly 1.7 million people tuned in, while close to 700,000 viewers stayed the distance about a show that tries to identify the most identical siblings.

The part of B&T’s newsroom with an identical twin is disappointed it didn’t get the invite, nor the acclaim to eventually become an influencer.

But this masthead is here for humans that form from a single fertilised egg and split into two.

Other notable twins are TikTokers Jason and Jayden (obvs) and wildlife warriors Bridget and Zeph.

Probably more remarkable that Twintown is A current Affair, which had nearly 1.6 million tune in and more than 1 million stay the distance. The family of Ash Gordon talked to Ally Langdon after a teenager was found guilty of his tragic murder.

Nine’s news and current affairs boss Fiona Dear and executive produced Amy McCarthy will be delighted by those numbers, and so they should be.

On Seven, the 1% Club UK drew more than 1.5 million viewers, while on 10, Masterchef continues to be a powerhouse, attracting more than 1.1 million viewers.

Here are the top 20 TV shows

By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

