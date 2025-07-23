TV Ratings (22/7/25): QLD Mother Told To Leaf It After Personalised Number Plate ‘Indica’ Is Rejected

Last night, A Current Affair brought in the numbers for Nine, detailing a Queensland mother who had been left disappointed after being rejected her choice of personalised number plates bearing her name, Indica. While it is her legal name, it is also a strain of cannabis, which Indica Bedford claims she was not aware of.

The episode brought a Total TV National Reach of 1,637,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,113,000.

Ever since Indica Bradford first got her driver’s licence, she planned to buy herself personalised number plates.

After years searching her name on their website to confirm it was still available, she eventually placed her order with Personalised Plates Queensland.

But she was met with disappointment when her deposit was refunded and she received a phone call saying the plates she requested were deemed offensive by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and would not be accepted.

“Everyone has personalised plates and I could get my full name because it’s so unique. So I was really excited about that for ages,” she said.

“I bought my new car, and then yeah, I thought I’ll finally get them, and it was still available so I put them on lay-by”.

“The person from PPQ told me it’s a strand of marijuana, so that’s why they’ve deemed it inappropriate,” she said.

Indica is the birth name given to her by her mother, both of whom claim to have no idea it had another meaning.

“I think the majority of Australia would probably be the same. They wouldn’t even know what it meant. It’s just someone’s unusual name,” Bradford said.

She is calling on the Department of Transport and Main Roads to reverse its decision and allow her to have her plates.

“I’m not trying to offend anyone. It’s just my name, my legal name on my birth certificate”.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point Australia brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,622,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 857,000.

Over on Seven, The Chase Australia saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,414,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 733,000.

Channel 10‘s Masterchef Australia raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,177,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 689,000.