TV Ratings (22/7/24): Nine Gears Up Aussies For Paris Olympics & Paralympics

Nine’s A Current Affair saw a slew of Olympics-related stories, gripping Aussies as the major event is set to take place later this week.

The stories covered the six-kilometre route along the city’s Seine river which will welcome athletes to kick off the Games, Cameron McEvoy’s experimental swimming training, French food, and an Australian security expert who believes Paris is safe from potential attacks during the Games.

The stories raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,984,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 935,000.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,532,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 791,000.

Over on Seven, The Chase saw a Total TV National reach of 1,449,000.

10 made its way to spot six last night, with Have You Been Paying Attention? The episode saw a Trump-related question left out of replays and 10Play’s catch-up after producers Working Dog had a change of heart, seeing the joke differently in hindsight.

“Chaotic scenes at a Donald Trump rally over the weekend, what happened?” asked quizmaster Tom Gleisner in the show’s 300th episode.

“Very poor shot,” said Anne Edmonds.

Sam Pang chimed in with, “As a staunch Republican I take offence at that… he was shot at”. “I believe they found the shooter, Melania on the grassy knoll,” joked Ed Kavalee before Pang added, “How did they miss? It’s a massive orange head”. While it drew studio audience laughs, some on social media suggested it was in “poor taste”.

The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,345,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 820,000.