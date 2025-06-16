TV Ratings (15/06/2025): ‘Unsophisticated’ LEGO Kitchen Crime Scene Sends Canadians Packing

In a busy night on TV, it was LEGO Masters that did the numbers in terms of reach, with a total TV national reach of 2,327,000. However, the nostalgic frivolity failed to keep audiences engaged, with a national average of only 882,000, placing it third overall but fifth in terms of averages.

With the coveted Grand Masters of the Galaxy title on the line, Episode 7 of LEGO Masters 2025 brought high-stakes storytelling to centre stage. Teams were tasked with recreating a LEGO crime in progress, building a dynamic scene so clear that guest inspector Sophie Monk could solve it instantly. The Canadians, Nick and Stacey, tackled the kitchen category, imagining a Christmas lunch mid-theft. While their narrative was sharp and easily interpreted, Brickman noted the build lacked technical sophistication, particularly in the detail of the main character’s face and props.

Despite their charm and clear storytelling, Nick and Stacey landed in the bottom two against Team Finland, whose technically complex build gave them the edge. Brickman delivered the emotional verdict, eliminating the Canadians from the competition.

“It was such an honour to represent Canada and to build with some of the best builders in the Galaxy so thank you so, so much for this incredible opportunity,” Stacey shared.

“You guys should be so proud. We’ve loved having you, not just your builds but your energy and you guys as people in the room – it’s been awesome,” host Hamish Blake told the duo.

Their departure marks the fourth elimination in a tough season where only the best survive, and where even strong teams can stumble. With the MAGIC Brick, the only path to guaranteed safety, the pressure continues to build.

Meanwhile, on 10, it was MasterChef Australia that did the numbers, with a total TV national reach of 1,097,000 and an average of 619,000, as one of Australia’s most renowned Malaysian Chefs, Junda Khoo of Ho Jiak, set a laksa taste-test for the ages. The four cooks then used the Laksa ingredients to create their own winning dish.