TV Ratings (14/05/2025): Home & Away Drama Keeps The Drama Rolling On Quiet Ratings Night

1 Min Read

It was a painfully quiet night on TV last night with Home and Away doing the numbers for Seven with a total TV national reach of 1,354,000  and a national average of 938,000.

And the drama is set to keep the ball rolling for Seven with confirming that Theo, Lacey, Sonny and Dana are all in serious danger in upcoming episodes.

The group are ambushed by River Boys who are out for revenge after Theo and Lacey reported their leader Gage to the police for trying to kill Theo.

“Your boyfriend had better keep his mouth shut,” a new promo for the show alludes.

Dana’s sister Harper warns her she’s risking her safety “over a crush,” while Tane cautions her at the Surf Club: “I know these guys. If you’re on the wrong side of them, they will come for you”.

Those less invested in the River Boy drama tuned into the News with Seven winning the night overall with a total TV national reach 2,180,000 and a 1,367,000.

