TV Ratings (10/6/25): Crowd Stunned As John Wins Big On Tipping Point, Does Numbers For Nine

Last night, tensions were high on Tipping Point before erupting into a glorious win for 72-year-old John, who said he’d take his wife Helen swimming with whale sharks in Western Australia if he won.

The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,663,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,138,000 for Nine.

John was once chance away from winning a life-changing $40,000 on Tipping Point Australia.

If he’d win, John, 72, said he would take his wife Helen in the crowd, married for 32 years, swimming with whale sharks in stunning Western Australia.

With $4,200 already banked, John’s eyes were on the $20,000 Jackpot prize.

Until host and sporting legend Todd Woodbridge offered the ultimate temptation.

“What would you say if I gave you one counter and increased the jackpot to $40,000?” Todd asked.

“This could almost be a record,” he added.

In a shock move, John declined. John justified his decision by pointing out that the counter would have to fall 100 per cent in the right spot.

“That’s too much of a risk,” his wife, Helen, shouted from the crowd.

“Helen, what would do it for you?” Todd consulted Helen. “I’m going to give you a final offer. I will give you three counters for $20,000”.

The crowd chanted as John made his call and then erupted as John knocked over the Jackpot counter with just one push.

Helen ran from the crowd and into John’s arms as they celebrated.

“Oh my god!” she cheered.

