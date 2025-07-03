Try Time! Sportsbet Kicks Off Try July With $5K Donations For Every NRL & NRLW Try Scored

Sportsbet’s beloved Try July campaign is back for a sixth year, promising to donate $5,000 for every try celebration seen across the NRL, NRLW and State of Origin throughout the month, with all funds going directly to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation (ASCF) and the newly formed Player Hardship Fund.

In a historic first, NRLW players will join the campaign across four full rounds, bringing added flair, meaning and momentum to one of rugby league’s most uplifting charity initiatives. The 2025 edition encompasses 53 matches in total, comprising NRL Rounds 18–21, NRLW Rounds 1–4, and the Ampol State of Origin Game 3.

Since its inception in 2020, Try July has raised over $1.4 million for causes connected to the rugby league community, from the Men of League Foundation to Tonga disaster relief and past players like Mose Masoe, Nathan Stapleton and Daniel Anderson.

Funds raised this year will go towards the rollout of a second mobile skin check truck for the ASCF, which offers free, potentially life-saving early detection across regional and underserved communities in Australia.

“We are very honoured to once again be chosen by Sportsbet to be a beneficiary of funds raised from ‘Try July’ in the 2025 campaign. The funds will help us to expand our free skin check service to people across Australia, particularly to those in regional and remote areas where there is a lack of resources. Over 95% of skin cancers can be successfully treated if they are found early,” said Jay Allen OAM, CEO and founder of Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.

The campaign also marks the first-ever donation to the new Player Hardship Fund, a critical support mechanism for current and former players and their families facing serious illness, injury or hardship.

“On behalf of the players, I’d like to thank Sportsbet for their ongoing support of causes that matter deeply to our playing group,” said Clint Newton, CEO of the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA). “As we enter the fifth year of our Try July collaboration, Sportsbet and players have raised significant funds for past players like Mose Masoe, Nathan Stapleton and Toni Hunt — and each year the impact continues to grow.

“It’s incredible to see Sportsbet make the first-ever donation to the new Player Hardship Fund, a fund that players themselves called for to support past players who have fallen on tough times.

“Players have passionately celebrated Try July for years, and to see that effort matched by Sportsbet’s commitment and collaboration means a great deal, not just to the RLPA, but to every player involved.”

For Sportsbet, the campaign has become a cornerstone of their community work and a demonstration of the power of sport to deliver real impact.

“Try July has grown into something really special, and I want to thank the RLPA and the players for continuing to bring it to life in such a fun and meaningful way,” said Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans. “Their creativity and commitment on and off the field is what makes this initiative so powerful. We’re proud of the impact we’ve made together since 2020, and we can’t wait to see what the players deliver this year.”

As Luke Holmesby noted on LinkedIn, “Try July is back, with Sportsbet donating $5000 to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation and the NRL Player Hardship Fund for every try scored in the NRL, NRLW and State of Origin throughout the month. A great concept that began in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. Keep an eye out for some big try celebrations over the next few weeks as players get right behind the initiative and see some very worthy organisations benefit.”

Try July kicked off last night and runs until Sunday 27 July, so keep your eyes peeled for the boldest celebrations and the impact they’re making far beyond the field.