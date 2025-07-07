Toyota Australia Driving Cricket Australia For A Further Four Years

Cricket Australia (CA) and Toyota Australia has announced a four-year partnership extension that will encompass all of cricket from the grassroots to elite level.

Since 2012, Toyota Australia has been an enormous contributor to community cricket significantly boosting club fundraising through the ‘Toyota Good for Cricket Program’.

The program has raised over $8.3m over the last seven years and rewarded the winners with significant prizes, including new vehicles. This year 1011 clubs took part across Australia raising over $915,000 with all proceeds going directly back to the clubs.

The CA-Toyota partnership will continue to include the Australian Men’s and Women’s teams, the KFC Big Bash League, the Weber Women’s Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s inclusion and diversity programs.

Toyota Australia has also renewed its support of local and regional cricket as the official automotive partner of each state cricket association, and through ongoing initiatives such as ‘the Toyota Good for Cricket Program’, including the annual raffle.

The partnership extension will continue until 2029.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Toyota Australia and we appreciate their continued support in growing cricket at the grassroots level with fundraising for local clubs and volunteers through the Good for Cricket raffle,” said Ed Sanders, Cricket Australia chief commercial officer.

“We thank Toyota Australia for their continued commitment in supporting us to make cricket a sport for all.”

“We are incredibly proud to extend our partnership with Cricket Australia for another four years, continuing a collaboration that has supported the growth of cricket across all levels since 2012,” said Sean Hanley, vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia.

“Cricket is a sport that unites communities and inspires Australians, and we’re delighted to play a role in ensuring its continued success, through initiatives like the Toyota Good for Cricket Raffle.

“The entire team at Toyota Australia are looking forward to helping to build a stronger, more inclusive, and sustainable future for cricket across the country.”