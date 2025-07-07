Tourism New Zealand & Mindshare Debut World First Ecommerce Partnership With Amazon Ads

Tourism New Zealand and Mindshare has launched a market-first ecommerce-led campaign redefining how destination marketing drives conversion.

Marking the first time a national tourism board has collaborated with Amazon Ads, the campaign represents a full-funnel media and commerce strategy, designed to shift high-intent travellers from passive consideration to active planning and booking.

To achieve this, Tourism New Zealand and Mindshare collaborated with Amazon Ads to develop a custom storefront, showcasing over 120 exclusive travel deals across flights, accommodation, transport, packages, and experiences from major partners including Air New Zealand, Webjet, Virgin Australia, Flight Centre, Accor Hotels, Real NZ, and more.

The deals are supported by a full-funnel media plan across Prime Video, Amazon Australia, Twitch, IMDb, and Amazon Publisher Direct (ad network).

“Working with Mindshare has enabled us break new ground—not just in media, but in how we think about converting travel intenders,” said Andrew Waddel, regional director – Australia, Tourism New Zealand.

“We know one of the main barriers to booking a holiday is waiting for a deal. Through this innovative partnership, we can meet travellers where they shop, and make it even easier to book a trip to Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Amazon Prime members will gain access to some of the best deals during the Prime Day shopping event, from July 8-14, with the campaign concluding on July 27.

“This work highlights the evolving and critical role of media agencies in orchestrating commerce-led brand experiences. Mindshare’s leadership in strategy, activation, and measurement has been instrumental in collaborating with Amazon and delivering a first-to-market solution that seamlessly blends media, technology, and retail innovation,” said Gavin Gibson, Mindshare chief product officer.

“Amazon is incredibly proud to support this world-first initiative with Tourism New Zealand and Mindshare,” added Willie Pang, Amazon Ads country manager.

“This campaign exemplifies what’s possible when forward-thinking partners harness the full potential of the Amazon Ads canvas to drive real-world outcomes -transforming inspiration into action through seamless, shoppable experiences.”