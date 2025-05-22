TikTok Rolls Out ‘Brand Consideration’ Across Australia & New Zealand Enabling Brands To Monitor Performance With Real-Time Insights

TikTok’s unveil ‘Brand Consideration’ across Australia and New Zealand, a new advertising tool enabling brands to identify and target high-intent audiences who are actively exploring and engaging with their products or services.

‘Brand Consideration’ relies on eight in-platform behaviours including commenting, in-app searches, content shares, follows, and product interactions, all tracked within TikTok’s ecosystem.

More than 9.5 million Australians and 350,000 Australian businesses love and use TikTok, and brands given early access to ‘Brand Consideration’ have been able to grow their high-intent audience pool.

According to TikTok Market Scope analysis, consideration-stage audiences are 28 per cent more likely to prefer brands over competitors and contribute 46 per cent of gross merchandising value (GMV), converting up to 14 times more effectively than awareness-stage audiences.

“Brand Consideration solves a longstanding challenge in digital marketing by helping clients’ spend go further and strategy go deeper,” said Amy Bradshaw, head of partnerships, global business solutions for TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

“With marketers facing growing pressure to prove efficiency and scale performance while managing tighter budgets, coupled with consumer journeys becoming less linear, it identifies audiences who are actively evaluating products or services and lets brands act more precisely and confidently.”

‘Brand Consideration’ integrates seamlessly with TikTok’s marketing ecosystem, including TikTok Market Scope for analytics, TikTok Symphony for GenAI-powered creative tools, and TikTok One Creator Marketplace for creator partnerships. By utilising it, brands can now grow their pool of high-intent audiences, monitor performance with real-time insights, and leverage TikTok-native storytelling to maximise impact.

‘Brand Consideration’ is now available in TikTok Ads Manager for Australian and New Zealand advertisers enrolled in TikTok Market Scope with no minimum spend requirement.