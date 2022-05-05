TikTok Plans To Share Some Of Its Ad Cash With Content Creators

The increasingly popular video sharing platform TikTok has given users a new incentive to continue making their creations and sharing them with the world.

The company plans to launch a new program which it will call “TikTok Pulse”, will have ads running beside some of the most popular videos on the platform, with the creators of those videos getting a cut of the revenue from those ads.

More to the point, the top four percent of the videos will be featured in TikTok Pulse and will be receiving a 50 percent cut from the ads by the company, according to a blog post. This serves as a more meaningful way to give creators a reason to continue making content for the platform and can be compared to other incentives such as YouTube’s pay-out program, which gives creators a 55 percent share.

According to Sandie Hawkins, general manager of TikTok in North America, the Pulse program is set to launch sometime in June.