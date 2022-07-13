TikTok Introduces Follow Me Program To Help Businesses On The App

TikTok has announced the introduction of Follow Me, a multi-channel global program aimed at driving awareness and helping small-and-medium businesses (SMBs) in Australia leverage the power of TikTok to drive business success.

In recognition of the variety of forms SMB owners can take, the new Follow Me program will provide SMBs with the knowledge and understanding they need of TikTok to effectively utilise it as a launch pad to supercharge their growth.

The 6-week program will run until early August and provide SMBs with resources on how to get started on TikTok as well as tips and insights from existing users on the platform. In other words, Follow Me will serve as a guide for SMBs looking to translate their stories into creative videos and build their own community on the platform.

With TikTok’s platform’s large, multi-layered ecosystem of creators and communities, this program will help SMBs get acquainted with newfound consumers as they discover new brands and share these fresh finds with others.

To help SMBs access the resources to kickstart their journey on TikTok, there will be a dedicated page that curates different learning roadmaps based on visitors’ goals, in addition to directing SMBs to a 6-week email series that will outline the best practices for running their first-ever TikTok campaign as well as integrating their brand’s story into their videos.

This includes directions to set up a free Business Account, access to the Creative Centre for content inspiration, and insights into how TikTok’s Ads Manager and Promotion features can be leveraged to further reinforce campaign outcomes.

SMBs can also go to tutorials from Melbourne-based bakery Goldelucks, where they will be charting their personal journeys on TikTok, on top of providing tips on how to best tap into the power of community and entertainment to win the hearts of consumers online.

Phillip Kuoch, owner and founder of Goldelucks shared: “I posted my first video on TikTok about 12 months ago and took me less than 10 minutes to record and edit using the TikTok editing tools. The video ended up reaching over 500,000 people and sent through thousands of clicks to our website. TikTok has been a game changer for my business and can for yours too.”

With Follow Me, any business can integrate the diverse and creative formats available on TikTok into their marketing strategies to involve, connect, and engage with the massive audience base available on the platform.