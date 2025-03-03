Thread Together Launches ‘New Beginnings’ Campaign Via Richards Rose

Thread Together and pro-bono creative partner Richards Rose have launched a new campaign to bring its ‘new clothes for new beginnings’ work to life.

Thread Together partners with fashion brands to connect people in need with new clothing. Founded by Andie Halas, for more than a decade, Thread Together works with almost 2,000 fashion brands and retailers and last year saved nearly 2 million brand-new fashion items from landfill, helping over 2,000 people in need each week through a network of over 1,500 charity and social welfare organisations.

The campaign is Thread Together’s largest ever and will run across a range of paid (donated), earned and owned platforms and media.

The campaign focuses on real individuals who have been affected by a wide range of circumstances, from homelessness, domestic and family violence, new arrivals to our country seeking refuge and people impacted by recent floods and bushfires to former inmates seeking a fresh start, and many others.

These individuals have received vital support from Thread Together, providing them with new clothes during their time of need, helping them restore their dignity and regain their confidence as they navigate their difficult circumstances.

The campaign objective is to raise awareness of Thread Together so we can garner greater support and deliver even more new unsold clothes from fashion brands to people in need.

“This brand campaign represents more than just a new direction for Thread Together; it’s about empowering those who need it most with the confidence and dignity they deserve. By raising awareness and building partnerships, we can continue to make a tangible difference, helping even more Australians in need. Thank you, Richards Rose, for their creativity and continued commitment in bringing Thread Together’s mission to life and helping to amplify our message and to Apparent Media for their focus on amplifying the campaign message. Their support helps us make a real difference, ensuring new clothing reaches those who need it most,” said Anthony Chesler, CEO of Thread Together.

“For over a decade, Thread Together has been a lifeline for people in need, and this brand campaign is a reflection of the incredible impact we’ve had. Every piece of clothing represents a fresh start and the hope for a better future” said Andie Halas, Founder of Thread Together.

“Working with Thread Together has taught us that vulnerability is just a moment in time, not a life sentence. Our campaign idea simply illustrates the power that new clothes can bring to people, well beyond their functional need. We’re thrilled to partner with Thread Together to expand and amplify their impact” said Digby Richards, CEO Richards Rose.

Thread Together is deeply grateful for the generous support of lead creative agency, Richards Rose, and media agency partner, Apparent, for their role in amplifying the organisations mission. Thread Together is also proud to be partnered with Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux. JCDecaux has donated advertising space across its street furniture network to help support Thread Together’s awareness campaign. Through their support, Thread Together has been able to connect with, educate, and inspire the community to understand its mission.