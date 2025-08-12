Thompson Spencer Builds Out Media Team With New Hires Across ANZ

Independent full-funnel agency Thompson Spencer has expanded its media team, with a trio of seasoned experts from OMD, MBM and EssenceMediacom joining forces to shape the agency’s trans-Tasman media capability.

Based in Auckland, Jake Calder, formerly of OMD and MBM, has joined as media director/media futurist. With more than a decade of experience leading performance and digital transformation across brands such as Air New Zealand, Spark, The Warehouse Group and the New Zealand Government, Calder will lead the agency’s media innovation and data-driven approach.

Joining him is Madison Trevella, previously with OMD and most recently strategy and client lead at Reason, appointed as head of media. Based in Melbourne, Trevella is focused on building an integrated media offer that connects brand strategy with performance outcomes.

Also based in Auckland is media planner Libby Frost. Most recently at EssenceMediacom, she brings experience across media strategy, digital planning and integrated campaign delivery in both agency and client environments.

“We’ve seen phenomenal growth across the business over the past 12 months – from major new business wins to our merger with Reason and continued expansion into the Australian market. Building out our media team is the next step in that journey. Jake, Madison and Libby each bring fresh thinking and proven expertise to help us deliver even greater impact for our clients,” Thompson Spencer co-CEO Melanie Spencer said.

“This is the kind of opportunity you say yes to straight away. Thompson Spencer has long understood the value of media, and there’s a clear ambition to take it even further. Clients are asking for smart, connected media that actually moves the needle – and that’s exactly what we’re continuing to build. I’m excited to help shape what modern media should look like,” Calder added.

The announcement comes off the back of Thompson Spencer’s 2025 merger with Reason and its expansion into the Australian market. The growing 12-person media team now spans strategy, planning, media futurism and trans-Tasman expertise, supporting clients across tourism, property, retail, finance, insurance, FMCG and e-commerce.