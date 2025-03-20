AdvertisingNewsletter

THIS IS YOUR FINAL CALL: Late Entries For Cairns Hatchlings, Presented By Yahoo Close At MIDNIGHT!

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Alright, you last-minute legends. This is your final reminder. The absolute, no-excuses, zero extensions, it’s-really-happening Cairns Hatchlings deadline is MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to enter the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, THIS IS IT. Your chance to be part of the Asia Pacific’s most thrilling creative talent competition is slipping away—don’t let it swim away without you!

ENTER NOW—before it’s too late!

Why Enter? Let’s Recap:

  • Seven epic categories to showcase your talent:
    • Audio
    • Design
    • Digital
    • Marketing
    • Media
    • PR
    • Video
  • Finalists get flown to Cairns for a high-stakes, high-energy 24-hour creative challenge.
  • Career-making exposure in front of industry heavyweights.
  • Exclusive masterclasses with marketing and advertising powerhouses.
  • A fully sponsored trip to the Cairns Crocodiles Festival (think big ideas, bigger names, and unforgettable networking moments).
  • Real impact: Work on a pro-bono project with Mission Australia and use your creativity for good.

ENTER NOW—before it’s too late!

Midnight is Coming—Move Fast!

You’ve got hours, not days to make this happen. And trust us, Future You will thank you for taking the leap, even if tomorrow you doesn’t thank you for pulling an all-nighter!

This isn’t just about winning—it’s about being seen, making connections, and jumpstarting the next big chapter of your career.

ENTER NOW—before it’s too late!

Related posts:

  1. Accenture Song’s Chris Colter On How Mentorship & Bold Thinking Shape the Future of Advertising
  2. LAST CALL: Late Entries for Cairns Hatchlings Close TOMORROW!
  3. FINAL WARNING: On-Time Entries For Cairns Hatchlings Close At MIDNIGHT!
  4. Cairns Crocodiles Speaker Spotlight: United Nations Foundation CMO David Ohana
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

B&T’s Agency Scorecards Kick Off For New Season!
Nine, IBM, Marriott, ServiceNow Share War Stories At Adobe Summit In Las Vegas
ANZ Encourages Aussies To Think About More Important Things In New ANZ Plus Campaign Via Special
TV Ratings (19/3/25): Nine’s Scrublands Rides MAFS’ Coattails
Register Lost your password?