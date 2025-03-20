THIS IS YOUR FINAL CALL: Late Entries For Cairns Hatchlings, Presented By Yahoo Close At MIDNIGHT!

Alright, you last-minute legends. This is your final reminder. The absolute, no-excuses, zero extensions, it’s-really-happening Cairns Hatchlings deadline is MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to enter the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, THIS IS IT. Your chance to be part of the Asia Pacific’s most thrilling creative talent competition is slipping away—don’t let it swim away without you!

ENTER NOW—before it’s too late!

Why Enter? Let’s Recap:

Seven epic categories to showcase your talent: Audio Design Digital Marketing Media PR Video

Finalists get flown to Cairns for a high-stakes, high-energy 24-hour creative challenge.

Career-making exposure in front of industry heavyweights.

Exclusive masterclasses with marketing and advertising powerhouses.

A fully sponsored trip to the Cairns Crocodiles Festival (think big ideas, bigger names, and unforgettable networking moments).

Real impact: Work on a pro-bono project with Mission Australia and use your creativity for good.

Midnight is Coming—Move Fast!

You’ve got hours, not days to make this happen. And trust us, Future You will thank you for taking the leap, even if tomorrow you doesn’t thank you for pulling an all-nighter!

This isn’t just about winning—it’s about being seen, making connections, and jumpstarting the next big chapter of your career.

