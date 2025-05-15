Thinkerbell’s First Employee Emma O’Leary Departs After Growing Sick Of Adam Ferrier

Thinkerbell’s head of people and culture and the agency’s first employee, Emma O’Leary is to depart after 8 years.

In an exclusive chat with B&T to mark the end of the agency’s O’Leary era, she reveals that while she will miss the Revs basement, she has simply had enough of co-founder Adam Ferrier.

B&T: Why are you leaving Thinkerbell?

Emma O’Leary: Working with Adam Ferrier for 16 years…

For the past eight years, I’ve put my blood, sweat, smoothies and tears into Thinkerbell. I’m beyond proud of what I’ve helped create here. I reckon Thinkerbell has played a pretty big role in helping to create who I am today, too.

I’m excited to take what I’ve learned on this rollercoaster ride of setting up an agency from scratch – from the Revs basement on Chapel Street, no less – and give the things a whirl in a new industry.

B&T: You were in charge of culture. How do you create the culture of Thinkerbell? And how would you describe it?

EO: I’d describe the culture as being a colourful, cacophony of curious, creative creatures. How’s that for copywriting?

And you create that kind of culture through a lot of effort and care. To the point where it seems like it’s just happened organically, but it hasn’t. It’s built on rituals, like our Measured Mondays, Magic Hours, Get to the Choppa What’s App chat, our Thinkerbell 101s or our $1,000 Thinker and Tinker of the year prize handed out in $1 coins in a hessian sack.

It’s built on a leadership team with so much heart and passion, and through people who lean into the weirdness and our way of doing things. It’s built on giving your people the freedom to do great work and be themselves, no matter if they’re a Thinker, Tinker or COP.

For me, being at Thinkerbell has always been about holding onto what made us us from the beginning and making sure every single person, all 200 of ‘the us’ now, feels it every day. Thinkerbell is in the blood of everyone who works here, and we always say we hope you leave Thinkerbell in better nick than when you started – and this is absolutely true, even if it’s challenged you along the way.

It’s a bloody special place.

B&T: What’s your most vivid memory?

EO: My most vivid memory (trauma) is losing Thinkerbell’s cryptocurrency passwords and with it a potential $137,000. Luckily, the bottom has really fallen out of crypto now, so the sting is less harsh.

I’ve never owned up to this by the way, but I feel it’s appropriate now I’m leaving. Sorry.

B&T: What do you think agencies need to focus more on to sustain a strong culture?

EO: Rituals, rituals, rituals. Give people something to come together around – start your Mondays together and end your Fridays together – but really commit to it. We all bang on about rituals, but we’ve also all worked for places that have a lot of empty rituals, grey carpets and Friday afternoon drink trolleys – there’s not much magic in that.

B&T: What annoyed you most about Thinkerbell?

Pink and green

Squeaky floor boards

Jamie Lane

Krystel’s coffee

The rude lack of pisco sours

All the dogs in the office

The jelly bean on the dart board

The rude lack of san pellegrino sparkling water

Jim’s new blonde do

All agency emails about the queens death

Adam’s fish thongs

DIG and TWIG and PRISM

The snack drawers

The drum kit downstair

The airline chairs at reception

Cuz’s hats

Laptops

Margie’s barking

Di’s sausage rolls

Get to the Choppa What’s App

The Thinker/Tinker model

Adam’s involvement in the Christmas parties

The cartier watch I won on the Thinkerbelliversary dart board

The rooftop BBQs

Run club (Will owes me run club merch)

Get in my Thinkerbelly

Paul Swann’s berry scam

Jam sessions in South South

TKB Gallery in the foyer

Mind Expansion

The COP Shop

Cat chat group

Dog chat group

Allowing witchcraft in the office

Allowing me to play the same song multiple times

Acknowledging country to start the week

Lauren’s cheeseboards (and meat flowers)

The Batchelor’s Handbag

Our 12m resin bar at reception

Our reception being allllllll the way up the back of the office

The North, East and the South

Not knowing what we’re doing for my farewell party

Oh sorry, I misread the question – these are all the things I love!