Thinkerbell’s First Employee Emma O’Leary Departs After Growing Sick Of Adam Ferrier

Thinkerbell’s head of people and culture and the agency’s first employee, Emma O’Leary is to depart after 8 years.
In an exclusive chat with B&T to mark the end of the agency’s O’Leary era, she reveals that while she will miss the Revs basement, she has simply had enough of co-founder Adam Ferrier.
B&T: Why are you leaving Thinkerbell?
Emma O’Leary: Working with Adam Ferrier for 16 years…
For the past eight years, I’ve put my blood, sweat, smoothies and tears into Thinkerbell. I’m beyond proud of what I’ve helped create here. I reckon Thinkerbell has played a pretty big role in helping to create who I am today, too.
I’m excited to take what I’ve learned on this rollercoaster ride of setting up an agency from scratch – from the Revs basement on Chapel Street, no less – and give the things a whirl in a new industry.
B&T: You were in charge of culture. How do you create the culture of Thinkerbell? And how would you describe it?
EO: I’d describe the culture as being a colourful, cacophony of curious, creative creatures. How’s that for copywriting?
And you create that kind of culture through a lot of effort and care. To the point where it seems like it’s just happened organically, but it hasn’t. It’s built on rituals, like our Measured Mondays, Magic Hours, Get to the Choppa What’s App chat, our Thinkerbell 101s or our $1,000 Thinker and Tinker of the year prize handed out in $1 coins in a hessian sack.
It’s built on a leadership team with so much heart and passion, and through people who lean into the weirdness and our way of doing things. It’s built on giving your people the freedom to do great work and be themselves, no matter if they’re a Thinker, Tinker or COP.
For me, being at Thinkerbell has always been about holding onto what made us us from the beginning and making sure every single person, all 200 of ‘the us’ now, feels it every day. Thinkerbell is in the blood of everyone who works here, and we always say we hope you leave Thinkerbell in better nick than when you started – and this is absolutely true, even if it’s challenged you along the way.
It’s a bloody special place.
B&T: What’s your most vivid memory?
EO: My most vivid memory (trauma) is losing Thinkerbell’s cryptocurrency passwords and with it a potential $137,000. Luckily, the bottom has really fallen out of crypto now, so the sting is less harsh.
I’ve never owned up to this by the way, but I feel it’s appropriate now I’m leaving. Sorry.
B&T: What do you think agencies need to focus more on to sustain a strong culture?
EO: Rituals, rituals, rituals. Give people something to come together around – start your Mondays together and end your Fridays together – but really commit to it. We all bang on about rituals, but we’ve also all worked for places that have a lot of empty rituals, grey carpets and Friday afternoon drink trolleys – there’s not much magic in that.
B&T: What annoyed you most about Thinkerbell?
Oh sorry, I misread the question – these are all the things I love!