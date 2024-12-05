Think HQ Inspires Young People To Help Others In Volunteering Campaign For Federal Government

Think HQ has created a below-the-line strategy for a national awareness campaign for the Australian Government to motivate more young people to step up and make a positive impact in their communities – and reap the many benefits of volunteering in return.

Following a steady decline in the number of formal volunteers in Australia since 2010, and a sharp drop during the COVID-19 pandemic – particularly among youth – Think HQ’s contribution to the Australian Government’s Hanging Out to Help Out campaign aims to buck this trend.

By targeting a core age group of 15–18-year-olds, as well as their parents and other key influencers, the campaign shows that volunteering can be fun, rewarding, and a way to build new skills.

At the heart of Hanging Out to Help Out is the Hangout Hammock series – real stories of five diverse young volunteers whose lives have been transformed through volunteering, captured in a video series written and produced by Think HQ.

Their authentic tales of giving back present volunteering as an accessible and meaningful outlet, with opportunities to suit a wide range of interests, from sport to the environment and social causes. From improved mental health and increased leadership skills to opening doors to career opportunities – the campaign demonstrates that volunteering leads to just as many personal benefits for the volunteer as those being helped.

In addition to the video series, Think HQ produced a suite of resources, materials and social media tools to be utilised through a robust community stakeholder outreach program. Think HQ’s PR team will be amplifying the campaign in earned media.

Think HQ’s multicultural engagement arm, CultureVerse, engaged its Multicultural Advisory Panel to inform bespoke strategies to reach multicultural youth and international students as research showed a particularly steep decrease in volunteer numbers among these cohorts.

Think HQ worked in close collaboration with partner agencies TBWA and 33 Creative to deliver a heart-warming campaign that speaks to the 15–18-year-old target audience with the authenticity they demand.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our communities, enriching the lives of Australians and helping to provide vital services. This campaign aims to inspire a new generation to stand up and make their mark by showing volunteering can be fun, rewarding, and tailored to fit busy schedules and a range of interests,” said Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Shape.

“This campaign is a great example of Think HQ’s integrated expertise, putting volunteering on the radar of young people. We knew we needed to dispel the misconceptions about what it means to volunteer and highlight all the exciting opportunities that exist. Our craft is storytelling, and we loved working with our incredible ambassadors to help share their very real stories to inspire a new generation of volunteers,” said Jess Billimoria, head of CultureVerse.

Credits

Australian Government Department of Social Services

Think HQ

Jen Sharpe – Founder and Managing Director

Lisa Gumbleton – Group Head of Creative Strategy and Client Service

Andy Lima – Chief Creative Officer

Jess Glass – Group Account Director

Blake Mason – Group Account Director

Tom Hines – Account Director

Evie McCullough – Senior Account Manager

Sam McCarron – Creative Director

Sibon Maillard – Integrated Producer

Nic Song – Editor

Adam Dixon-Galea – Audio Producer

Mie Sorensen – Copywriter

Thabani Tshuma – Copywriter

CultureVerse

Jessica Billimoria – Head of CultureVerse

Nickie Flambouras – Account Director

Nicolas Ojeda Amador – Communications & Engagement Specialist

Miko Hernandez – Senior Account Executive