Think HQ Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Fully integrated agency Think HQ has marked 15 years since founder and managing director Jen Sharpe set out in 2010 to build an agency after identifying a gap in the market.

Over 15 years of growth, Sharpe has built Think HQ into a team of more than 100. In the process, Think HQ has become one of the country’s largest Australian-owned and led independent agencies, and with the capability to create and deliver inclusive communications in any language, in-house.

Think HQ has set the inclusivity agenda with impact-led work driving change across multiculturalism, racism and discrimination to mental health, education, employment, safety, gender diversity, LGBTQIA+ and disability, for clients ranging from charities, foundations and health bodies, to large corporates, brands and government.

“I started Think HQ solo from my kitchen table with little capital, an unwavering ambition to only work on positive change projects, and one client – Scanlon Foundation, still a client today, 15 years later. We have achieved what I believed was possible back then – driving positive social change and commercial success through an inclusive business that reflects today’s Australia. I couldn’t be prouder,” Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said.

“We have built a safe, structurally sound, ethically responsible workplace where people can thrive, all while being profitable and driving positive impact for our clients and the community. And we’re not done yet.

“The business is busy growing its Sydney team and roster of clients to include more values-aligned corporate and consumer clients, including CommBank and Lipton. More acquisition talks are also in progress to further expand the service offering and geographical reach of the agency. The bigger we get, the more positive impact we make – so the focus is on sustainable growth, and there are plenty of opportunities,” Sharpe added.

The integrated model includes an ISO-accredited strategy and insights team that covers all channels and audiences, plus teams covering creative, extensive in-house production (including audio and visual studios), PR and activations, tech, multicultural and First Nations engagement and an in-house, ISO-accredited languages services team.

The agency is B-Corp accredited, has an active LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, Think Proud, and a ratified Reconciliation Action Plan. Female-owned and led, with Sharpe juggling the business and her young family. A diverse team of 100, including 70 per cent women, 37 languages spoken, and 36 per cent identifying as LGBTQIA+.

The business is busy growing its Sydney team and roster of clients to include more values-aligned corporate and consumer clients, including CommBank and Lipton Teas and Infusions (Lipton, Pukka, Bushells).