Think HQ Appoints SILK’s Sarah Wood As Sydney Director

Fully integrated agency Think HQ has appointed Sarah Wood to the role of Sydney director.

Wood has replaced Sydney general manager and former LOUD CEO Lorraine Jokovic, who has stepped down after leading the integration into Think HQ since September 2024.

The appointment follows last year’s acquisition of LOUD Communications.

Wood will expand Think HQ’s integrated capabilities in Sydney, building on clients that include CommBank, Netflix and Lipton, to deliver strategic planning, production, PR, social, technology and language services.

Wood joined from creative and innovation agency SLIK, where she held senior management roles for four years, rising to managing director.

Before that, Wood spent more than a decade at global experience agency Imagination in senior business director roles across Australia and Asia Pacific, where she was responsible for growing and managing Imagination Australia’s Telstra business, and led Ford’s Asia Pacific and Africa accounts while establishing and managing the agency’s Shanghai operations.

“Sarah is an ideal fit for Think HQ’s growth ambitions and values. She is a dynamic, innovative, smart, strategic and successful creative business leader, with a commitment to diversity and cross-cultural expertise built working across diverse markets,” Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said.

“We’re excited to have Sarah join us to lead Think HQ into the next stage of our growth out of Sydney and beyond. I want to thank Lorraine for sharing our vision and so smoothly and successfully integrating her team and clients into Think HQ over the past 10 months. Her transition work has given us a strong foundation to drive further growth through Sydney as she hands the baton to Sarah,” Sharpe added.

“Think HQ’s unique capability to understand today’s Australia, their commitment to positive change and high performing integrated offer is what drew me to this role. I’m passionate about amplifying that impact while driving commercial growth and expanding Think HQ’s reach in Sydney,” Think HQ Sydney director Sarah Wood said.

Wood commenced her role at Think HQ’s Sydney office in June.