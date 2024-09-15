Think HQ Acquires LOUD Communications Following Team Expansion

Think HQ has acquired LOUD Communications.

The news follows Think HQ’s recent B-Corp accreditation and national campaigns across its integrated service offering.

The acquisition is Think HQ’s second, following the integration of CultureVerse in 2019. The addition of LOUD enhances Think HQ’s growing presence in Sydney, where the agency has seen an expansion in its team and service offerings over the past year with the move of group account director Jess Glass from Melbourne and the appointment of chief financial officer Tim Anderson, who will also be based in Sydney.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lorraine Jokovic and her fabulous team from LOUD into the Think HQ family,” said Jen Sharpe, founder and managing director of Think HQ.

“This acquisition is testament to Think HQ’s strategic growth, further boosting our Sydney presence and enhancing our creative and commercial offering. LOUD’s strong client base and commercial creative smarts are a perfect fit for the Think HQ team, and together will drive our growth with new commercial clients,” added Sharpe.

“Think HQ’s unique integrated offering to reach all Australians will be supercharged with our new team members”.

“This is a genuinely exciting time for both agencies, and I’m thrilled to be heading up the Think HQ team in Sydney,” said Lorraine Jokovic, Think HQ’s Sydney general manager.

“LOUD has always been about making brands heard and helping them find their place in competitive markets. As part of Think HQ, with its integrated approach and commitment to positive social impact, we have the capability to do even bigger and better things together,” added Jokovic.

“By bringing LOUD into the Think HQ family, we’ve really cemented our unique position as a truly integrated, one-stop-shop agency that engages with all communities in Australia – and creates awesome campaigns with them,” said Sharpe.

“With a team of 100 super-smart people that reflect the audiences we speak to and the communities we work with, Think HQ is better equipped than ever to create and deliver campaigns that no other agency can”.