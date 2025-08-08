The Use Of AI For Meal Planning & Seamless Tech Experiences Influence How Aussies Plan, Shop & Eat

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve, has revealed findings that when it comes to food, how consumers use and trust technology shapes the way they find recipes, shop for groceries and dine out. The Technographics: Food study shows that while tech can make things faster and smarter for businesses, it can also drive customers away when it creates friction.

The report revealed that the use of AI for meal planning has jumped 10 times in one year, showing Aussies are turning to tech to make smarter cooking decisions.

Nearly half (40 per cent) of shoppers abandon online grocery carts due to clunky user experiences, with only 16 per cent feeling confident using these services.

Half of diners avoid venues with excessive technology while 30 per cent won’t return after poor tech experiences.

The report made several recommendations for brands, including that successful food brands must first apply a ‘Technographics’ lens to understand and cater to different needs.

Tech-integrated consumers demand seamless, efficient user experiences with smart features while tech-sceptical consumers prioritise control, clarity, and human touchpoints.

“Businesses must meet their customers where they are when it comes to trust in technology and how they use it in their everyday lives. Brands that focus on designing for people, not just efficiency, will lead the way. Ignoring the varied stages of tech engagement will result in missed opportunities for customer loyalty and growth,” head of the Growth Distillery – commercial, Leigh Lavery said.

The Growth Distillery is an independent research think-tank, powered by News Corp Australia.