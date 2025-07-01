“The Tribe Has Spoken”: Jonathan LaPaglia Axed As Australian Survivor Host After 10 Seasons

After nearly a decade of plotting, alliances, blindsides and tribal councils, Jonathan LaPaglia has been voted off the island, by Network 10.

The longtime host of Australian Survivor confirmed yesterday that the upcoming Australia V The World season will be his final outing, with the network opting to “go in a different direction” in 2026.

LaPaglia broke the news on Instagram in a post packed with humour, heartbreak and signature Survivor flair.

“Australian Survivor has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years,” he wrote, “but this one might just be the craziest of them all… because it happened to me.”

“I received a call from the Network thanking me for all my hard work and dedication to the show but for next season they are ‘going in a different direction’. Ratings had dipped a bit recently and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up.”

“I wish I could say, ‘Before we go to vote, tonight is a little different… no one’s going home.’ But I can’t. None of that non-elim bullshit tonight! Someone IS going home. And with no idol in my back pocket, that someone is me”.

While his dismissal stung, the 55-year-old actor and presenter used the moment to express gratitude and reflect on the decade-long journey.

“I have loved and will dearly miss the immensely talented crew, all the crafty players and our loyal sassy audience. I’m a huge fan of this incredible game, always have been, always will be.”

“It has been one of the greatest adventures of my career to helm Australian Survivor, so it is without a doubt the hardest challenge of all to snuff my own torch but here goes; ‘JLP…..the tribe has spoken.’”

“Ps. Whoever said a blindside is the most humane way to put someone down is an idiot. It hurts like a bitch!”

Fans will still get one last season with JLP at the helm when Survivor: Australia V The World premieres later this year. LaPaglia teased it may be the most exciting instalment yet.

“Don’t pull out your hankies just yet, I’ll still be at the helm for Australia v World… probably our best season EVER!”

In a statement to B&T, a Network 10 spokesperson confirmed LaPaglia’s departure and praised his contribution.

“JLP has brought a unique blend of authority, intelligence and empathy to his role as host of Australian Survivor over the last 10 years. Acting as a referee and managing the intense pressure of the game while also acknowledging the human drama unfolding, JLP has been a compelling and memorable figure in the world of Survivor.”

The news comes as a shock to fans, many of whom consider LaPaglia a defining part of the show’s DNA since its revival in 2016.

“The tribe has NOT spoken!! The tribe wants you back. This is insane. After your final season I’m snuffing out my Survivor watching torch,” one fan commented.

“Whoever made this call is just so out of touch it’s actually insane,” said another.

Host of The Amazing Race Australia Beau Ryan took to the post to express his support for his long time 10 colleague. “You know how I feel about you brother, and it looks like Australia feels the same way,” he said.

Australian Survivor legend George Mladenov (aka King George of Bankstown) also took to the platform to express his support. You are the best host in the business @jonathanlapaglia . Let the game breathe, impartial and iconically hilarious. Your excellent hosting let the Episode 7 tribal council unfold the way it did because you had the skills and experience to just let it happen and let it keep going”.

Despite being ten years into the role, it is clear that LaPaglia’s love for the game had not wavered for one moment. Speaking with B&T earlier this year, LaPaglia said that he remains as excited as ever to be at the helm of Australian Survivor.

“Even though the end goal is the same every season – to win the title of Sole Survivor – I am always surprised by the creative ways players take to get there. The paths are infinite. And I think that’s a huge reason for the longevity and success of the format. It’s always unpredictable and surprising.”

A 10 spokesperson extended gratitude to JLP for his contribution over the years and said that an announcement would be coming soon on who will be taking over hosting duties in 2026.

Rumours are already swirling that David Genat, the charismatic “Golden God” and former Survivor winner, could take over the role. Genat, who’s set to appear in Australia V The World, has previous hosting experience on Rush and Getaway, and is no stranger to the game’s cutthroat nature. Another shout might be Rob Irwin, the fresh faced, charismatic host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, who knows a thing or two about survival.

The news comes just one day after a huge shake-up at 10 saw the network unify its entire content offering under a single master brand. In an Australian broadcasting first, Network 10 has collapsed its sub-brands, 10 Bold, 10 Peach, 10 Play, and 10 News First, into a streamlined, simplified identity: just 10.

The move aims to eliminate platform confusion and better reflect the way audiences now consume content across broadcast, digital and streaming. “Audiences already know us as 10,” said Karen Song, head of network design. “Simplifying to just 10 removes friction and unites the brand across broadcast and digital… it’s one identity, wherever you watch.” The rebrand comes as 10 celebrates 60 years on Australian screens and pushes further into FAST channels and on-demand entertainment.

While his torch may soon be snuffed, Jonathan LaPaglia’s impact on Australian Survivor will burn bright long after his final tribal council.

As the network undergoes one of its biggest evolutions to date, it seems the desire for reinvention has extended beyond logos and streaming strategy, right to the face of one of its most iconic shows.

Whether the next host is David Genat or another new player, they’ll inherit a legacy built not just on epic blindsides and endurance challenges, but on a decade of storytelling, empathy, and the unmistakable authority of JLP. And for many fans, no matter who steps into the role, there will only ever be one true Survivor host.