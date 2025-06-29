“One Identity, Wherever You Watch”: 10 Celebrates New Era Of Unified, Free Entertainment

Network 10 has officially unified its television and digital platforms under a single master brand: 10. In what is being hailed as an industry-first for local broadcasters, this move promises to simplify the network’s architecture, streamline its audience experience, and position the newly unified 10 as a future-ready, platform-agnostic entertainment ecosystem.

Gone are the siloed sub-brands – 10 Bold, 10 Peach, 10 Play, and 10 News First. In their place stands a cleaner, more intuitive suite:

10 and 10 Play ➔ 10

10 Bold Drama ➔ 10 Drama

10 Peach Comedy ➔ 10 Comedy

10 News First ➔ 10 News

10play.com.au ➔ 10.com.au

The ambition is clear: fewer names, less confusion, more connection. And at the heart of it all is simplicity, clarity and a single identity, no matter how or where you’re watching.

Chatting with B&T on the refresh, Karen Song, head of network design at Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: “Audiences already know us as 10”.

“‘Play’ had served its purpose, but in a smart TV or streaming environment, people aren’t navigating by platform names, they’re navigating by content and clarity. Simplifying to just 10 removes friction and unites the brand across broadcast and digital, it’s one identity, wherever you watch”.

Why Now? Building on Momentum and Behavioural Shifts

The rebrand comes as 10 celebrates its 60th year in Australian homes and acknowledges the seismic changes in how audiences consume content, especially with the rapid growth of streaming and mobile-first habits.

“Since 2018, the 10 brand has been building momentum,” Claudio Amati, head of network creative, Paramount ANZ told B&T. “The world of content has evolved quickly, along with audiences and their behaviours. 10’s streaming is growing, and its audience is at its highest level. These audiences are becoming a larger part of total audiences… So, we’re aligning our platforms under a single, powerful idea: 10 is where the content lives”.

This central idea is driving the repositioning: 10 is no longer just a broadcast network. It’s a unified entertainment experience across live TV, digital streaming, on-demand and ad-supported FAST channels, all free.

What’s Changed? The Visual Identity and Channel Structure

At the core of the rebrand is a fresh visual identity that 10 describes as bold, modern and built for digital-first environments.

“We’ve moved away from the circle mark toward a more flexible and modern identity,” explained Song. “The new system is bold, clean, and designed for digital, it scales across screen sizes and environments, and flexes from iconic to expressive. Typography, colour, motion and tone are all unified under one system, so no matter where you see it, it feels unmistakably 10”.

The new logos and branding will roll out in phases across TV, digital, mobile apps, social media, marketing, and out-of-home assets. The phased approach aims to make the transition seamless and audience-friendly, starting with the most visible elements and cascading inward to backend systems and internal touchpoints.

“We’ve taken a phased, audience-first approach,” said Song. “Consumer-facing changes, like the new channel names, visual identity, and URL, will appear first across on-air, OOH, digital, social and apps. Internal and secondary rollouts will follow. Our goal is a seamless transition, prioritising clarity and experience over a hard switch.”

Why Do It In-House?

Unlike many rebrands led by agencies, this transformation was developed entirely by 10’s internal creative and design teams, a decision that allowed for a deeply embedded and informed approach.

“The biggest advantage was having deep context; we understood the brand’s pain points and audience realities from the inside,” said Song. “We could move faster, test in real-world environments, and collaborate closely with product, marketing and digital”.

“One of the biggest challenges was balancing the brand refresh with the day-to-day duties of a creative team that produces everything in-house,” added Amati. “From campaign launches to marketing, social, and digital content, it was a huge undertaking that ran alongside BAU”.

“The real advantage… Experience. Karen Song brings 20 years with Network 10, and I’ve been here 25 years. We know this brand inside-out, what works, what doesn’t, and when it’s time to evolve”.

Elevating the Viewer Experience and Audience Engagement

For audiences, the rebrand delivers not just a cleaner visual experience but a more seamless way to access the content they love. By removing naming clutter and legacy terms, 10 aims to become easier to find, faster to navigate and more recognisable across devices.

“Clarity improves confidence,” said Song. “A unified 10 makes us easier to find, easier to navigate, and more instantly recognisable. Our hope is that by simplifying the brand and removing friction, we create more opportunities for audiences to stay connected — no matter when, where, or how they choose to engage with us”.

It also enables 10 to compete more effectively in a saturated market, not just with local broadcasters, but also with global streamers.

“This brand refresh reframes 10 as a modern, connected entertainment ecosystem, not just a broadcast network,” she added. “By reducing fragmentation, we strengthen our presence and build brand clarity in an increasingly crowded market”.

10’s shift mirrors brand consolidations happening at its global sister networks within Paramount, such as Channel 5 in the UK and Channel 4’s brand strategy. “It also positions 10 as an innovator,” said Amati. “We will be the first in the Australian market to consolidate the 10 brand into one master brand. We’ve seen this approach work overseas, and now it’s our turn.”

Expanding the Streaming Offering: FAST, Originals and Global Hits

In tandem with the brand refresh, 10 is growing its digital catalogue through PlutoTV-powered FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels. These include live, always-on content across genres such as lifestyle, drama, comedy, kids, true crime, reality, talk, and more, all available at no cost.

New additions launching in 2025 include:

My Strange Addiction

Homicide Hunters

Aftershock

A dedicated British Drama FAST channel featuring series adapted from novels by Lynda La Plante

Australian comedy hits like The Cheap Seats and Thank God You’re Here will also join the FAST line-up in August

10 will also continue to draw from Paramount’s global catalogue, with premium content from CBS, Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon, and select Paramount+ hits available on demand.

“Together, these changes streamline the brand and bring 10 in step with how leading global networks are showing up today,” said Amati. “Bringing everything under one unified 10 brand helps cement our position in the market and reinforces what we’re all about… Seriously Good Entertainment.”