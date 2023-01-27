The Trade Desk Announces Galileo Suite Of Privacy-Centric Identity Solutions

The Trade Desk Announces Galileo Suite Of Privacy-Centric Identity Solutions
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Trade Desk has launched Galileo, a suite of privacy-centric identity solutions designed to help advertisers use their first-party data (lead image: James Bayes, GM ANZ, The Trade Desk ).

Galileo is The Trade Desk’s new approach for advertiser first-party data activation can let brands use that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0 (UID2).

“We are at a tipping point for the open internet,” said Bayes.

“The infrastructure of the internet is embracing new identity solutions built for today’s digital media consumption across different devices and apps, such as Unified ID 2.0. In doing so, they are creating the richest identity ecosystem we’ve ever experienced, and one that aims to put consumer privacy at the forefront. With Galileo, we will help the world’s major advertisers take advantage of this by unleashing the value of their most valuable customer data.”

Galileo offers integrations with all major customer relationship management (CRM), customer data platform (CDP), and other data and clean room providers, letting advertisers quickly use UID2.

It also has an audience-matching capability across all publishers, platforms, devices, and channels — including connected TV — which provides a true omnichannel identity environment and it has objective reporting and measurement of identity matching and advertising performance.

“With most walled gardens’ onboarding proposals, advertisers do not get a transparent view of how their data is performing, and therefore how their campaigns are performing,” said Bayes.

Galileo and Unified ID 2.0 remove this obstacle and allow advertisers to optimize their data across all digital advertising channels with granular reporting on data performance.”

As part of Galileo, The Trade Desk now has direct integrations with CRM, CDP and clean room providers, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Habu, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Tealium.

Please login with linkedin to comment

the trade desk

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]