The Trade Desk Announces Galileo Suite Of Privacy-Centric Identity Solutions

The Trade Desk has launched Galileo, a suite of privacy-centric identity solutions designed to help advertisers use their first-party data (lead image: James Bayes, GM ANZ, The Trade Desk ).

Galileo is The Trade Desk’s new approach for advertiser first-party data activation can let brands use that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0 (UID2).

“We are at a tipping point for the open internet,” said Bayes.

“The infrastructure of the internet is embracing new identity solutions built for today’s digital media consumption across different devices and apps, such as Unified ID 2.0. In doing so, they are creating the richest identity ecosystem we’ve ever experienced, and one that aims to put consumer privacy at the forefront. With Galileo, we will help the world’s major advertisers take advantage of this by unleashing the value of their most valuable customer data.”

Galileo offers integrations with all major customer relationship management (CRM), customer data platform (CDP), and other data and clean room providers, letting advertisers quickly use UID2.

It also has an audience-matching capability across all publishers, platforms, devices, and channels — including connected TV — which provides a true omnichannel identity environment and it has objective reporting and measurement of identity matching and advertising performance.

“With most walled gardens’ onboarding proposals, advertisers do not get a transparent view of how their data is performing, and therefore how their campaigns are performing,” said Bayes.

“Galileo and Unified ID 2.0 remove this obstacle and allow advertisers to optimize their data across all digital advertising channels with granular reporting on data performance.”

As part of Galileo, The Trade Desk now has direct integrations with CRM, CDP and clean room providers, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Habu, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Tealium.