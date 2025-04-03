MarketingNewsletter

The Search For The Perfect Denim Ends Here: Rip Curl & Abrand Drop Surf-Street Collection

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Iconic surf brand Rip Curl and leading denim label Abrand have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind collection blending surf nostalgia with modern streetwear.

Launching April 1, 2025, the exclusive range draws inspiration from Rip Curl’s extensive archives, fusing baggy denim silhouettes, bold pops of colour, and signature surf details to create an authentic nod to the golden era of surf style.

Featuring baggy jeans, jorts, mini skirts, denim vests, polar fleece, tees, and a statement denim shacket, the collection merges Abrand’s best-selling denim silhouettes with Rip Curl’s most iconic branding and surf-inspired design elements.

Standout details include ‘The Search’ wetsuit zipper tape running down the side of the jeans, boardshort-style back pockets on the denim jorts, and the return of Rip Curl’s classic ‘Hot Locals’ label, a fan-favourite from the ‘90s. With prices ranging from $129.95 to $149.95, the collection is designed to capture the essence of effortless surf style, reimagined for a new generation.

Both brands are deeply rooted in Australian culture, making this partnership a natural fit. Rip Curl’s legacy in surf apparel and Abrand’s expertise in denim craftsmanship come together to create a line that speaks to the adventurous, free-spirited nature of both brands’ audiences.

“We are so excited to work with Abrand and welcome these denim gurus into our archive! It’s been incredibly refreshing to see Abrand’s fresh perspective on designs that are at the heart of Rip Curl’s DNA,” said Casey Egan, Rip Curl’s Head of Men’s
Design.

For Abrand, this collection is a fusion of denim streetwear and 80s and 90s surf nostalgia. “Growing up in Australia and collecting vintage from a young age, I always came across cool vintage surf pieces from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The idea of combining vintage surf and denim streetwear is a cool concept, and who better than Rip Curl to do it with? Their history and archive in Australian surf nostalgia is unbeatable. I loved working with their dedicated team and am excited to see the range come to life in stores & online,” said Andy Paltos from Abrand.

The Rip Curl x Abrand Denim collection will be available from April 1, 2025, at Rip Curl Australia, US & EU stores and website, Abrand website, and select retailers including General Pants, Universal, The Iconic, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Tilly’s, and Ozmosis.

