“The Price Isn’t Right”: Ageism Gets Roasted At Hemingway’s Brewery

It was standing-room only, and spinning-wheel mayhem at Hemingway’s Brewery as The Experience Advocacy Taskforce brought down the house with The Price Isn’t Right: The Silent Exit—a quiz show-meets-call-to-action tackling ageism in the industry.

Hosted with electric energy by Emma Beaumont (The Marketing Academy) and Ricky Chanana (PubMatic), the 30-minute session fused fast-paced trivia, cheeky audience participation and startling facts to shine a spotlight on how older talent is being quietly edged out of adland.

With buzzer battles, real-time myth-busting and epic prizes for quick thinkers, the session was equal parts hilarious and hard-hitting. The format aimed to get people laughing before driving home the message: ageism isn’t just outdated, it’s bad for business.

Attendees were invited to spin a virtual prize wheel, guess stats around career exits, and even challenge common misconceptions. Behind the laughs were some sobering takeaways: experienced professionals are often overlooked in hiring, underrepresented in creative roles, and rarely given upskilling opportunities, leading to what the Taskforce calls “the silent exit.”

The session wrapped with big energy, bold truths, and a renewed call to action, reminding everyone that tackling ageism is a responsibility that belongs to the entire industry.