The Pinnacle Foundation Makes Awkward Awesome In New Campaign Via Cocogun, Good Oil, Initiative and UnLtd

Australia’s LGBTQIA+ education charity, The Pinnacle Foundation, has launched a new campaign encouraging parents to break through the embarrassment barrier and talk to their kids about their sexuality and identity. The campaign is designed to motivate parents to make the first move around this sensitive topic and create a safe space for their (potentially) LGBTQIA+ kids rather than leaving the pressure of ‘coming out’ with young people.
The work, based around the line ‘MAKE AWKWARD AWESOME,’ features parents awkwardly broaching the topic, with their kids feeling initially disconcerted but ultimately appreciating the gesture.
43 per cent of LGBTQIA+ young people are rejected by their parents when they come out*, and many subsequently have to leave home and drop out of their education. The Pinnacle Foundation provides scholarships, mentoring and opportunities for young LGBTQIA+ Australians to stay in education and realise their full potential. But, to get upstream of the problem and perhaps even avoid these heartbreaking situations altogether, there’s one first step we can all take: having conversations that create an environment of acceptance for those around us.
The creative, which runs across TVC, outdoor, radio, cinema and online, has been made by Cocogun and Good Oil, in collaboration with UnLtd. The TVCs have been directed by Connor Pritchard. Media strategy and media campaign creation has been led by Initiative.
“We exist to help LGBTQIA+ youth realise their full potential. That starts with the love, support and understanding of their family. The core aim of this campaign is to encourage parents to embrace awkward conversations with their kids to reinforce that no matter what their sexuality or identity is, they’ll still be loved unconditionally,” said Pinnacle Foundation CEO and managing director Andrew Staite.
“We know that parental support is highly important to LGBTQIA+ young people’s wellbeing. We fund scholarships and support for LGBTQIA+ youth who so often face family rejection, so this campaign will hopefully encourage parents to lean in and create safe, supportive home environments,” said Pinnacle Foundation marketing manager Tim Lai.
“Research shows that many LGBTQIA+ young people are rejected by their families, and this has a negative snowball effect on their lives. But rather than focusing on the negative effects of rejection, we wanted to remind parents about the positive effect they can have on their kids’ lives by leaning in, showing their support and providing a safe, loving environment,” said Cocogun’s creative partner, Ant Melder.
“When I first read these scripts, I knew they’d be special. The Pinnacle Foundation are doing amazing work in the LGBTQIA+ community, so it was a true honour to be part of this project,” said Connor Pritchard, Good Oil.
“The partnership between Cocogun, Good Oil, Initiative and The Pinnacle Foundation is a best-in-class example of collaboration and what can be achieved when our industry works together to drive such an important message in market. The campaign has the potential to change so many young LGBTQIA+ lives by encouraging parents to have these vital conversations with their kids about their sexuality and identity,” said Emily Long, account director, UnLtd.
“This is an incredibly worthy cause, personally close to my heart. It was an absolute honour for us to support The Pinnacle Foundation in spreading this all-important message to drive true behaviour change to make this poignant part of the LGBTQIA+ experience a little easier,” said Danielle Galipienzo, head of impact, Initiative.
The ‘Make Awkward Awesome’ campaign is live now.
