The New York Times Style Magazine Australia Strengthens Commercial Team

The New York Times Style Magazine Australia (a licensed edition of T: The New York Times Style Magazine from The New York Times) has appointed two new members to its dynamic commercial team.

Analise Gattellaro joins as strategic brands and partnerships director while Tim Fernandes assumes the role of sales and business development director. Michael Grenenger, previously the commercial director, has been promoted to the position of associate publisher, recognising his understanding of the commercial strategy and significant contributions to T Australia’s growth.

In his new role, Grenenger will assist publisher, Katarina Kroslakova, in managing the publication, distribution and commercial integrity of T Australia and other custom publishing titles. Analise Gattellaro brings a wealth of experience to T Australia, having previously worked with successful properties including Australian Fashion Week, Vogue, InStyle, Gourmet Traveller, and Belle magazines.

Her proven track record in strategic partnerships across events, digital, and print media positions her to drive branding initiatives for T Australia and its clients in the beauty and luxury sector. Tim Fernandes joins T Australia as a seasoned professional in sales, advertising, and partnerships, having previously held roles as sales & partnerships manager for Man of Many and commercial director at Australian Men’s Fitness.

Fernandes was named the “Salesperson of the Year” at the 2021 Mumbrella Publish Awards, showcasing his exceptional skills in developing strong relationships and achieving outstanding results. Grenenger says, “In the face of a dynamic and challenging Australian media landscape, I am immensely proud of our achievements and eager to continue driving the growth of T Australia. The expansion of our commercial team represents our strategic vision as we venture into new spaces and diversify our offering.”

The team is complemented by Victoria Pearson, digital content director, with T Australia actively pursuing strategic expansion in the digital space. “We’re delighted to have Tim and Analise join our commercial team and see Michael in his new role,” said Katarina Kroslakova, publisher and editor-in-chief.

“Their combined experience will provide a next level of service for our clients, expanding our product offering across brand partnerships, digital, and events.” Fernandes says of his new role, “I never expected to get back into print, but I’ve been blown away with what Katarina and the T Australia team have managed to achieve in just two years. It’s impressive to see the magazine’s growing readership.

“With the backing of The New York Times, there’s so many opportunities for brand partners to be creative and I can’t wait to get started.” Published bi-monthly, T Australia offers world-class journalism with a uniquely Australian take on local and international lifestyle and culture. The latest edition of T Australia, Issue 13, explores the captivating theme of “Structure” and features acclaimed Australian actors Miranda Otto and Teresa Palmer on the cover.

Captured in Sydney by the talented photographer Hannah Scott-Stevenson, the cover reflects the incredible bonds shared by amazing women worldwide. Renowned conceptual artist Tyrone Wright, known as Rone, joins T Australia in Issue 13 as guest curator for the regular feature, T Australia Faces. Rone has handpicked three up-and-coming talents who are reimagining physical and metaphorical structures. T Australia is available in newsagents nationally and online. Readers can purchase single copies or choose from one-, two- and three-year subscriptions.