The New York Times Style Magazine Australia Strengthens Commercial Team

The New York Times Style Magazine Australia Strengthens Commercial Team
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    The New York Times Style Magazine Australia (a licensed edition of T: The New York Times Style Magazine from The New York Times) has appointed two new members to its dynamic commercial team.

    Analise Gattellaro joins as strategic brands and partnerships director while Tim Fernandes assumes the role of sales and business development director. Michael Grenenger, previously the commercial director, has been promoted to the position of associate publisher, recognising his understanding of the commercial strategy and significant contributions to T Australia’s growth.

    In his new role, Grenenger will assist publisher, Katarina Kroslakova, in managing the publication, distribution and commercial integrity of T Australia and other custom publishing titles. Analise Gattellaro brings a wealth of experience to T Australia, having previously worked with successful properties including Australian Fashion Week, Vogue, InStyle, Gourmet Traveller, and Belle magazines.

    Her proven track record in strategic partnerships across events, digital, and print media positions her to drive branding initiatives for T Australia and its clients in the beauty and luxury sector. Tim Fernandes joins T Australia as a seasoned professional in sales, advertising, and partnerships, having previously held roles as sales & partnerships manager for Man of Many and commercial director at Australian Men’s Fitness.

    Fernandes was named the “Salesperson of the Year” at the 2021 Mumbrella Publish Awards, showcasing his exceptional skills in developing strong relationships and achieving outstanding results. Grenenger says, “In the face of a dynamic and challenging Australian media landscape, I am immensely proud of our achievements and eager to continue driving the growth of T Australia. The expansion of our commercial team represents our strategic vision as we venture into new spaces and diversify our offering.”

    The team is complemented by Victoria Pearson, digital content director, with T Australia actively pursuing strategic expansion in the digital space. “We’re delighted to have Tim and Analise join our commercial team and see Michael in his new role,” said Katarina Kroslakova, publisher and editor-in-chief.

    “Their combined experience will provide a next level of service for our clients, expanding our product offering across brand partnerships, digital, and events.” Fernandes says of his new role, “I never expected to get back into print, but I’ve been blown away with what Katarina and the T Australia team have managed to achieve in just two years. It’s impressive to see the magazine’s growing readership.

    “With the backing of The New York Times, there’s so many opportunities for brand partners to be creative and I can’t wait to get started.” Published bi-monthly, T Australia offers world-class journalism with a uniquely Australian take on local and international lifestyle and culture. The latest edition of T Australia, Issue 13, explores the captivating theme of “Structure” and features acclaimed Australian actors Miranda Otto and Teresa Palmer on the cover.

    Captured in Sydney by the talented photographer Hannah Scott-Stevenson, the cover reflects the incredible bonds shared by amazing women worldwide. Renowned conceptual artist Tyrone Wright, known as Rone, joins T Australia in Issue 13 as guest curator for the regular feature, T Australia Faces. Rone has handpicked three up-and-coming talents who are reimagining physical and metaphorical structures. T Australia is available in newsagents nationally and online. Readers can purchase single copies or choose from one-, two- and three-year subscriptions.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
    • Media

    Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

    Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

    Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
    • Marketing

    Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

    This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

    Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
    • Marketing

    Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads

    The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]

    News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
    • Marketing

    News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments

    News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]

    Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
    • Media

    Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

    The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

    Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
    • Media

    Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

    The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

    Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
    • Marketing

    Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

    Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

    Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
    • Marketing

    Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

    Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]