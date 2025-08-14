The New Australian Dream Is A Paradox

For years, we’ve been told that success is something you can measure: a job title, a salary, a house, a milestone. But that story is changing, and brands (and leaders) need to pay attention, writes Liz Wigmore, managing director of Hearts & Science.

Right now, Australians are living in a strange mix of wanting more fairness and justice in the world, while also craving less stress and more peace in their personal lives. People are fired up and burnt out at the same time.

Because of this, many are stepping away from traditional ideas of success and focusing more on what feels meaningful to them. It’s less about climbing the ladder and more about living in a way that feels true to who they are.

From Chasing Goals to Living with Purpose

Recent research by Hearts & Science and The Lab shows a big cultural shift: Australians are starting to define success by how happy, fulfilled, and emotionally well they feel, not by how impressive their life looks on paper.

People still want to grow and achieve things, but they’re asking different questions now:

Am I content? Am I learning? Am I doing something that matters?

Why This Matters for Marketers

Marketing has often worked by tapping into people’s desire to be better – to look better, earn more, achieve more. But today’s consumers are tired of being told they’re not enough.

This isn’t just a cultural trend – it’s a wake-up call for brands. If your message is still all about status and aspiration, you might be missing what really matters to your audience.

People want brands that reflect their values, support their individuality, and help them feel good -not just look good. To stay relevant, brands need to move from telling people what to want, to helping them feel seen and supported.

What This Means for Leadership

This shift doesn’t just affect how we market – it changes how we lead.

1. Leaders must model balance, not burnout.

The old model of leadership – always on, always pushing – is losing relevance. Today’s teams want leaders who show that success includes boundaries, and well-being.

2. Emotional intelligence is now a core skill.

As people seek more meaning and authenticity, leaders need to be more emotionally attuned. Listening, empathy, and vulnerability aren’t “soft skills” anymore – they’re essential.

3. Purpose needs to be more than a poster.

Employees want to work for organisations that stand for something real. Leaders must connect the company’s goals to a broader sense of purpose – and show how each person’s work contributes to it.

4. Success needs to be redefined internally too.

It’s not just about KPIs and promotions. Leaders should celebrate growth, learning, collaboration, and resilience – the things that make work feel worthwhile, not just productive.

Three Things Brands Can Do Right Now

1. Be real, not ideal

Stop selling the “perfect” life. Instead, show how your brand fits into real life. Be a partner, not a preacher.

2. Celebrate all kinds of success

Success doesn’t look the same for everyone. Highlight personal stories, small wins, and different paths – not just the shiny, polished ones.

3. Make people feel something

People give their attention to what feels worth it. If your message doesn’t connect emotionally, it won’t stick.

What This Looks Like in Action

Some of the most powerful campaigns today are already embracing this shift.

Apple’s “The Greatest” celebrated accessibility by showing real people with disabilities using their products in everyday life.

Dove’s “Cost of Beauty” tackled the pressure of perfection and focused on mental health instead.

These campaigns didn’t just show success – they showed the journey. They made people feel something real.

In a world where success is more about how life feels than how it looks, brands – and leaders – need to stop shouting and start connecting. The future belongs to those who treat people not just as customers or employees, but as humans.