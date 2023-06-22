The Most Popular TV Genres May Surprise You

    Cloudwards conducted an in-depth analysis of the most popular TV and movie streaming genres in 2023 across various countries, including Australia.

    Curious whether you’re just as basic as your next door neighbour? Well if you’re preferred genre of television is drama, congratulations, you’re not as special as you think you are.

    The research, based on data from popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney, Google, Amazon, and iTunes, unveils intriguing genre preferences shaped by cultural factors.

    Drama dominates as the reigning champion of entertainment in Australia, captivating viewers with its intense storytelling and gripping narratives. While this isn’t shocking in and of itself, who would have thought that our second most watched genre would be animated series and movies?

    Equally as surprising is how romance movies have fallen from grace, with only 4.17 per cent of viewers choosing them as their preferred entertainment option. The trend aligns with similar patterns observed in other countries in 2023, indicating a decline in the allure of romance across various nations. War movies are the least preferred genre in Australia, with only one in seventy-one individuals choosing to watch them.

    Viewers in the US and UK seem to agree on their love for dramas, with over one in four Americans and one in six Brits preferring them above all other 17 genres. Canada stands out as the only country in the world where Westerns reign as the most popular TV and movie genre, capturing the hearts of a remarkable 56.9 per cent of Canadians. Animated movies and series reign supreme in the Caribbean and South America, with Brazil, the Bahamas, Bolivia, Jamaica, and Mexico leading the trend. Spain and Singapore stand out as the only countries in 2023 where the sci-fi genre enjoys exclusive preference, possibly attributed to their reputations for technological innovation and creative prowess.

