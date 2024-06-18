Campaigns

The Monkeys’ “Play It Safe” Hits The Right Notes, Picks Up Two Silver Lions

The Monkeys’ epic “Play It Safe” campaign for the Sydney Opera House has picked a Silver Lion in the Film Craft and Entertainment categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

It was one of the few highlights on what was an otherwise poor showing for the Antipodes on the second day of awards.

“Play It Safe” was created to celebrate the Opera House’s 50th anniversary and highlight the need to fight against the boring rigidity and sameness of modern life.

The Hallway picked up a Bronze Lion in the Design category for “The Cardboard Cake” for Wholegreen Bakery.

Turning to the other categories, there was no Australian representation in the Industry Craft category. Scholz & Friends from Berlin won the Grand Prix for its “The 100th Edition” for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix went to the excellent “La Compil des Bleues” campaign by Marcel for Orange which saw flipped the script on women’s soccer ahead of the World Cup last year.

In the Digital Craft category, FCB New York took home the Grand Prix for its “Spreadbets” work for Spotify. It also picked up the Grand Prix in the Digital Craft category.

In the Entertainment Lions for Gaming category “The Everyday Tactician” created by McCann London for Xbox picked up the Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the Entertainment Lions for Music Grand Prix went to “Errata At 88” for Diageo, via AlmapBBDO from São Paulo.

