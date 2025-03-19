The Mel Robbins Podcast Shatters Records, While ARN Dominates Aussie Podcast Scene

The Mel Robbins Podcast has once again taken out the top spot in the Triton podcast rankings with 1,767,699 monthly listeners and 3,194,342 monthly downloads – an impressive feat for a program that only featured eight episodes in February.

Kyle and Jackie O remained among the Top 10 in this month’s ranker, making a significant leap of 20 places to land at #6 overall. The show remains the undisputed #1 radio catch-up podcast in Australia.

“The February Australian Top 200 Podcast Ranker has set a new benchmark for podcast listening in Australia, with The Mel Robbins Podcast, represented by LiSTNR, breaking records with 1,767,699 monthly listeners. For the second consecutive month, it has been the most listened-to podcast and sends a clear message that Australian audiences’ have a strong appetite for US-produced content. This trend is further supported by Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, which saw a 174% increase from January’s ranker to record 231,753 monthly listeners,” said executive head LiSTNR Audience and Growth, Grant Tothill.

“However, it’s not just American podcasts experiencing strong growth. LiSTNR’s locally created and produced podcasts – It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, The Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki, The Imperfects, The Rush Hour with JB & Billy, Crime Insiders, Secrets We Keep, Fifi, Fev & Nick, and The Howie Games – all recorded strong month-on-month growth. This success reflects LiSTNR’s continued focus on the creation of Australian-led podcasts and stories that cater to Australian audience podcast listening needs.

Meanwhile, The Daily Aus held steady at #19 in the same week it celebrated its eighth birthday. The podcast’s success highlights the growing demand for accessible, bite-sized news tailored for young Australians.

“To see The Daily Aus cement its place in the top 20 podcasts in the country while celebrating our eighth birthday is incredibly exciting. Going into a massive federal election, we’re more focused than ever on doing the news every day and setting the benchmark for youth media,” said The Daily Aus co-founder, Sam Koslowski.

ARN’s iHeart network took out the top spot with 4,409,953 monthly listeners and 13,378,975 monthly downloads, followed by SiriusXM Podcast Network and LiSTNR (SCA).

“iHeart’s continued reign as Australia’s #1 podcast publisher is a reflection of our commitment to delivering premium, engaging, and diverse content. Whether it’s news, entertainment, or personal finance, our podcasts are resonating with audiences at an unprecedented scale. As the industry continues to grow, we remain focused on innovating and expanding our offering to keep Australians and advertisers connected to the content they love,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio.