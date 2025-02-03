AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

The Leukaemia Foundation Appoints Thinkerbell To Run Creative & Media For World’s Greatest Shave

Staff Writers
After a competitive pitch Thinkerbell has been appointed as the lead agency for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave 2025.

The Leukaemia Foundation will now work to an integrated model with Thinkerbell providing media services alongside additional creative support for the charity’s flagship fundraising event.

Prior to the pitch, The Leukaemia Foundation developed the platform ‘That’s Bloody Beautiful’. As part of its first assignment, Thinkerbell has worked with The Leukaemia Foundation to bring the 2025 World’s Greatest Shave campaign to life.

The 2025 fundraising campaign was reviewed holistically, with a renewed focus on the solidarity of participating in The World’s Greatest Shave. This has been underpinned by a media strategy that connects with Australians and will help to drive participation in the cause.

The Leukaemia Foundation’s GM of communications and marketing services, Susie Howard said, “We’ve recently learned blood cancer is on track to become Australia’s most common and most deadly cancer. It’s critical we raise more funds to urgently spearhead new initiatives that will head off this approaching storm.

“The Leukaemia Foundation appointed Thinkerbell because their full-funnel approach to media planning, buying and optimisation offered the opportunity to help even more people connect with our mission through our World’s Greatest Shave fundraising event.

“Their previous work in the not-for-profit sector and ability to join up their media thinking with creative services has been beneficial in delivering an efficient and effective campaign that we hope delivers against our goal of raising $12m for blood cancer research and support.”

Thinkerbell’s national head media thinker, Hannah Nickels added, “We are so pleased to be working with The Leukaemia Foundation on this wonderful brand. We have applied some Measured Magic to The World’s Greatest Shave, and we look forward to achieving strong results in participation and donations.”

The World’s Greatest Shave kicked off in January across Social Media and Online Video, and ramps up across TV, OOH, and select regional Radio stations through February as we head toward Shave Month in March.

