The Laptop Initiative Launches Campaign Via Hook Creative Studio: “Wasted Potential Is A Wake-Up Call”

The Laptop Initiative, a registered charity dedicated to repurposing unwanted laptops for communities in need, has today launched a powerful new campaign titled ‘Wasted Potential’.

Created in partnership with Hook Creative Studio, the campaign highlights how something as seemingly redundant as an unused laptop can unlock education, employment, connection, and income for society’s most vulnerable, refugees and asylum seekers, disadvantaged youth, and women affected by domestic violence.

The multi-channel campaign spans a soft launch followed by a launch event, TV, social film, and large-scale outdoor executions. Through stark visuals and emotive storytelling, ‘Wasted Potential’ draws a compelling parallel between unused devices and the human potential they could empower, if only given the chance.

“At its core, ‘Wasted Potential’ is a wake-up call,” said Johnathan Akiki, creative director at Hook Creative Studio. “Every unused laptop collecting dust on an office shelf could be helping someone access a future. We wanted to create a campaign that felt both urgent and hopeful.”

Founded in 2024, The Laptop Initiative works with businesses to collect and redistribute corporate laptops free to frontline charities. These, in turn, provide the devices to people who desperately need them, bridging digital divides that perpetuate poverty and exclusion.

“Laptops aren’t just devices, they’re lifelines,” said Cheryl Sing, founder of The Laptop Initiative. “With the right tools, people can learn, earn, connect, and recover. This campaign shines a much-needed light on the impact technology can have when it’s put in the right hands.”

The launch of ‘Wasted Potential’ marks the next phase in The Laptop Initiative’s mission to scale up donations from businesses across Australia. With tens of thousands of decommissioned laptops lying idle in corporate storerooms, the opportunity to create real, lasting change is immense.

“This campaign reflects exactly why we started Hook Creative Studio,” said Pat Langton, founder of Hook Creative Studio. “We believe in creativity that makes a difference. Partnering with The Laptop Initiative has allowed us to use our skills to drive awareness and action for a truly meaningful cause.”

The Laptop Initiative is calling on companies of all sizes to step up and donate their replaced laptops.

Credits:

Client: Cheryl Sing

Media Strategist: Tania Ewing

Agency/production: Hook Creative Studio

Sound design: Paul McCosh