THE ICONIC, Uber One & Dentsu Creative Launch ‘DeliveRobe’, Where Style & Convenience Collide

Australia and New Zealand’s leading fashion and lifestyle platform THE ICONIC, has announced a strategic partnership with Uber and its membership platform Uber One to mark Member Days, the collaboration will see the debut of the ‘DeliveRobe’ at Australian Fashion Week (AFW).

Uber One Member Days runs from May 16–23, and is a week of unbeatable deals, exclusive collaborations, and special offers across Uber and Uber Eats to celebrate and thank Uber’s most loyal members. To announce the Uber One DeliveRobe – the limited-edition, custom-designed robe was unveiled on May 15 at Carriageworks as part of AFC Australian Fashion Week. This stylish piece helps fashion-forward Australians keep their looks pristine while enjoying Uber’s convenient services, giving Uber One members the chance to have first access to runway-inspired fashion.

Developed in partnership with Dentsu Creative and Dentsu Creative Public Relations, the Uber One DeliveRobe is a both stylish and practical accessory for everyone who needs to stay polished across the day either for a packed AFW schedule, dream job interview or post-event evenings. The robe is designed to protect select ICONIC and Uber One customers’ outfits from spills and creases, ensuring customers can maintain a polished appearance while enjoying Uber Eats deliveries.

The chance to snag one of 210 exclusive robes will be available to Uber One members from Friday, 16th May, to celebrate the launch of Uber One’s Member Days. Members will have the chance to win a DeliveRobe through the partnership, reinforcing both brands’ commitment to delivering unique experiences to their customers.

“At THE ICONIC, we’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our customers, making every moment with us feel special. Partnering with Uber One and bringing this to life as an official partner of AFW is a natural fit and together, we’re bringing a fresh, fun experience to our customers. The DeliveRobe is a playful nod to the realities of busy, fashion forward Australians and another example of how THE ICONIC keeps our customers looking,” said Joanna Robinson, chief marketing officer at THE ICONIC.

“Uber One Member Days is all about celebrating our most loyal members with exclusive perks and unforgettable experiences. Partnering with THE ICONIC adds a fun fashion twist to the week, helping us surprise and delight members in new ways across both Uber and Uber Eats,” said Amber Brown, Strategic Partnerships at Uber.

If Uber One members miss out on one of the collectible garments they’ll still be able to access 15% off THE ICONIC during Member Days.

“We’re on a great run of work with our awesome partners at THE ICONIC, and the DeliveRobe is another fun example of that. It’s the robe that protects your ICONIC looks from Uber Eats delivery, and we’re confident it will ‘get people looking’ to sign up to UberOne, but most importantly keep the positive momentum going for the brand,” said Dentsu Creative Group Creative Director Zac Pritchard.

The campaign builds on THE ICONIC’s ‘Got You Looking’ Masterbrand campaign which launched in February 2024, and continues the brand’s tradition of innovative, customer-centric activations.