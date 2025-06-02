The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick Bring Back ‘The Underdogs’, Giving Kids A Once-In-A-Lifetime AFL Experience At The MCG

The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick is bringing back ‘The Underdogs’ – the beloved, feel-good footy team made up of kids who’ve missed out on playing sports due to illness, bullying or challenging times. Now, these kids are getting their chance to live out their dreams on the biggest sporting stage.

On Saturday, 21 June, The Underdogs will charge onto the hallowed turf of the MCG, playing the official curtain-raiser to the Carlton v North Melbourne clash in front of a sea of footy fans.

Fifi, Fev & Nick is on the lookout for this year’s group of Underdogs – kids who’ve faced hard times and missed out on the chance to play sport. Families can get in touch during Fifi, Fev & Nick to help give these kids the unforgettable opportunity to run out onto the MCG. Every story shared helps shine a light on local Melbourne kids who deserve their moment to feel seen, supported, and celebrated.

Launched in 2024, the initiative was inspired by an email from a listener whose son was experiencing bullying on and off the football field. In response, Fifi, Fev & Nick created The Underdogs: a team that gives excluded children a chance to be part of something truly special. With a new group of kids now being recruited, Fifi, Fev and Nick once again prove their undeniable connection with their listeners – and with Melbourne.

The launch of The Underdogs follows Fifi, Fev & Nick revitalising the struggling Dandenong Masalas local footy club, enlisting Brendan Fevola and Guy Sebastian to help break the team’s three-year losing streak. The match drew over 2,500 fans, raised vital funds for the club, and showcased the unique power of The Fox to create meaningful and impactful moments.

“These kids are absolute stars, and they deserve to feel like it. Last year’s game moved us all to tears. We’re so excited to make more dreams come true this year, with more stories, more underdogs, and even more heart,” said Fifi Box.

“Fifi, Fev & Nick continue to be an industry leader through creativity, consistency and community-driven storytelling. The Underdogs is a shining example of the kind of scale and heart they bring to everything they do, embodying everything that great local radio is about. Nobody does it bigger or better than The Fox,” said SCA head of Hit metro content and The Fox content director, Amanda Lee.

The final team will take centre stage at the MCG on 21 June, with support across Fox Footy and AFL platforms.