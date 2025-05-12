The Fordham Company Welcomes Aussie Actor & Vikings Lead Travis Fimmel Into The Fold

The Fordham Company has welcomed Australian actor and businessman Travis Fimmel into the fold.

Fimmel’s acting credits include a leading role in Vikings, Boy Swallows Universe, Black Snow and most recently, Dune: Prophecy.

Fimmel is one of the founders of the Australian beer company TRAVLA.

Fimmel continues to be represented by Paradigm and Entertainment 360.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Paradigm & Entertainment 360 to amplify Travis’s undeniable star power and deliver authentic commercial value in this market. He is a remarkable individual with a heart of gold,” The Fordham Company general manager Max Muddle said.

His journey from a cattle farm in rural Victoria has brought him to global screens in international productions.

Prior to rising to stardom and to help fund his acting lessons, he had a brief stint as a Calvin Klein model before making a transition to acting.

The Fordham Company will work alongside Paradigm and Entertainment 360 as part of Fimmel’s commercial management team.