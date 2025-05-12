MediaNewsletter

The Fordham Company Welcomes Aussie Actor & Vikings Lead Travis Fimmel Into The Fold

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Travis Fimmel, Vikings actor.
Travis Fimmel.

The Fordham Company has welcomed Australian actor and businessman Travis Fimmel into the fold.

Fimmel’s acting credits include a leading role in Vikings, Boy Swallows Universe, Black Snow and most recently, Dune: Prophecy.

Fimmel is one of the founders of the Australian beer company TRAVLA.

Fimmel continues to be represented by Paradigm and Entertainment 360.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Paradigm & Entertainment 360 to amplify Travis’s undeniable star power and deliver authentic commercial value in this market. He is a remarkable individual with a heart of gold,” The Fordham Company general manager Max Muddle said.

His journey from a cattle farm in rural Victoria has brought him to global screens in international productions.

Prior to rising to stardom and to help fund his acting lessons, he had a brief stint as a Calvin Klein model before making a transition to acting.

The Fordham Company will work alongside Paradigm and Entertainment 360 as part of Fimmel’s commercial management team.

Related posts:

  1. Nine & World Rugby Sign Multi-Tournament Deal, Which Sees Nine Secure The World Cup
  2. Anika Wells Ascends As New Communications Minister With Major Media Reforms On The Horizon
  3. ‘AI Is A Co-Pilot, Not Autopilot’ – TBWA Appoints Lucio Ribeiro As Inaugural Chief AI & Innovation Officer
  4. 72andSunny Wins Creative Account For Princess Cruises
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

“Outstanding Or Dog Sh*t”: Inside The Relentless Mindset That Made Ariarne Titmus An Olympic Champion
TV Ratings (12/5/25): New High-Stakes Trivia Show ‘The Floor’ Wows Aussies & Does Numbers For Nine
Australia Looking To Go Back-To-Back In ICC World Test Championships: SEN Announces WTC Final & West Indies Tour Broadcast
Hnry Taps Grim Reaper To Spotlight Death & Taxes In New National Campaign Via Couch Kumara
Register Lost your password?