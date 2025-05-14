The Daily Aus Launches New Finance Vertical To Offer Jargon-Free Explainers For Young Aussies

The Daily Aus has launched The Finance Newsletter, with the support of EatClub, which will offer jargon-free explainers on economics and finance stories affecting young Australians.

TDA Finance will see a new weekly newsletter dedicated to helping young Australians with the financial literacy they need to make sense of the world.

The Finance Newsletter aims to unpack the headlines, explain the basics, and show young Australians how every part of the economy — from interest rates to rental markets — affects their lives.

“We’ve seen time and again that young Australians are eager for financial knowledge, but they often find traditional finance content inaccessible, overly complicated and not written in their language. With the Finance Newsletter, we will be taking readers on the journey of building their financial literacy from the bottom up,” Zara Seidler, Co-Founder of TDA said.

As an exclusive launch partner, EatClub, an Australian platform offering dining deals and discounts at local restaurants and cafes, will sponsor The Finance Newsletter.

“This isn’t your traditional finance product,” Tara O’Reilly, TDA’s head of commercial said.

“We wanted to partner with a brand that aligns with our goal of presenting finance in a fresh, approachable way. EatClub shares our vision for making everyday financial decisions easier for young people,” O’Reilly added.

“We are big supporters of the work TDA does, making news more accessible for young people in Australia and have been an advertising partner across a range of TDA channels,” Pan Koutlakis, EatClub CEO and co-founder said.

“The rising cost of living is a hot topic amongst young Australians so it felt like a no-brainer when we heard about the TDA Finance Newsletter, especially with the role EatClub plays for money savvy diners,” Koutlakis added.

The first issue of The Finance Newsletter will arrive in inboxes on 27 May 2025.