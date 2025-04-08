The Chinese Consumer Is Back… But Is Your Brand Still Speaking English?

In this article, Luke Bussell, director, EternityX ANZ urges brands to tap into the goldmine that is Chinese-born Australians and visitors. Multicultural media strategies are simply a repurposing of a Western campaign—a dedicated Chinese language strategy is needed, argues Bussell.

Chinese tourists are back in Australia—and they’ve brought more than just their suitcases.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 114,670 Chinese visitors arrived in January 2024 alone, reclaiming the top spot from New Zealand. Each of them spent an average of $5,081 per trip, nearly double the $2,627 spent by the average Kiwi traveller.

But the real story? China is also once again the number one source of new migrants and international students in Australia, with 189,282 Chinese students enrolled in 2024 (Department of Education, Australia). Unlike tourists, migrants don’t leave – they build lives here.

That means homes, cars, insurance, schools, banking—all purchased within the first six–12 months of arrival. And with migrants having higher median household incomes than the Australian-born population (Grattan Institute), the commercial opportunity is enormous.

Migrants don’t just buy—they influence. They guide visiting family and friends, shape social conversations, and fuel cross-border spending through digital platforms. They’re not a niche – they’re networked.

Yet many brands are invisible.

Here’s why:

Seven out of the top 10 media platforms consumed by Chinese migrants in Australia are native Chinese platforms, not Western ones (EternityX Internal Research, 2024). Whether it’s Xiaohongshu (RED), WeChat, or Douyin, this is where trust is built and decisions are made.

And trust matters. Consumers are far more likely to engage with and purchase from brands they see on familiar Chinese platforms than those only appearing on Western media. A WeChat ad can drive real action where a Facebook post might not even register.

The mistake? Most brands still repurpose Western campaigns and call it a multicultural strategy.

What’s needed is a dedicated Chinese-language strategy, with:

Native content built for Chinese platforms

Presence across multiple digital touchpoints

Cultural fluency—not just translations

Influencer partnerships with trusted KOLs

Seamless, intuitive customer journeys

A partner with teams both in Australia and China to navigate platforms and publishers directly

This isn’t a seasonal campaign—it’s a long-term growth play. The Chinese migrant opportunity compounds, year after year, unlike the peaks and troughs of tourism.

The Australian market is sitting on a goldmine. But right now, most are standing still.

As the Chinese saying goes: “不怕慢，就怕站” – It’s not the slow that lose out, only those who stand still.

It’s time to move.