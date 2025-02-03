The Australian Refreshes Its Brand Suite Amid Record Audience Numbers

The Australian has unveiled a new look, unifying the masthead’s suite of brands to deliver a new look across digital and print.

Building on its brand platform, ‘Welcome to the Contest of Ideas,’ The Australian has introduced the next phase in aligning its brand identity across digital and print with new section headings, names, journalist headshots and a refreshed colour palette.

The changes include The Australian’s premium weekend magazine being rebadged The Australian Weekend Magazine from Saturday 8 February. The magazine will also make updates in design that will enhance its content and columnists.

Subscriber newsletters will be refreshed and upgraded digital graphics will also roll out across its website and app over the coming weeks.

“These changes, which create a unified and elegant look for all of The Australian’s array of titles, showcase the breadth and depth of our content. Our suite of magazines, our daily and weekend news titles, and the multitude of sections within will offer a clean design, identifiably belonging to The Australian. As a paper that has led the way in newspaper design, this refresh will show our best face to readers and advertisers,” The Australian’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Gunn said.

“Our investment in these design enhancements and premium look and feel is the next phase in truly aligning The Australian’s brand identity across digital and print. This follows The Australian’s digital audience reaching 3.842 million in December, our biggest for 2024, along with growing to our highest-ever number of digital subscriptions. The results reflect a focus on audience engagement, subscription growth and digital storytelling, including the recent launch of Health & Wellbeing, The Australian’s new, digital-first section,” The Australian’s managing director and publisher, Nicholas Gray added.