Ten’s Coverage Of The Formula 1 Breaks Gambling Ad Rules – ACMA

Network Ten has breached broadcasting gambling advertising rules during a broadcast of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in March 2024, according to industry regulator Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

An ACMA investigation found four gambling ads were aired at prohibited times during a broadcast of the first practice round of the Grand Prix.

Under the Commercial TV Code of Practice gambling promotions cannot be shown during broadcasts of sporting events between 5am and 8.30pm, including the five minutes before and after the event.

Authority member Carolyn Lidgerwood said the rules around gambling advertisements on TV are there to protect the community from gambling related harms.

“Broadcasters should have strict controls in place to ensure compliance with the restrictions on gambling ads during sporting events,” Lidgerwood said.

Practice rounds and qualifying rounds for motorsports are subject to the same restrictions on gambling advertising as the main event itself.

This is the first breach by Network 10 of the gambling advertising rules in the Code. During the investigation, Network 10 submitted that the broadcasts occurred due to human error.

Following the ACMA’s breach finding, Network 10 voluntarily improved the planning, checks and balances it has in place for ad scheduling and has, at the ACMA’s request, agreed to review its processes to introduce additional quality controls.

Network 10 will also train staff to avoid similar issues in the future and will provide a written progress report to the ACMA.

A Ten spokesperson said it co-operated with ACMA to understand how the advertising breach in our television broadcast occurred.

“It was inadvertent and due to human error,” the spokesperson said. “We take our advertising obligations seriously and have improved our systems, processes, practices and staff training in relation to this error.

“We are committed to a program of continuous review and enhancement to ensure ongoing compliance for advertising rules.”

In a separate investigation in 2024, the ACMA found that streaming service 10 Play, provided by Network 10, breached online gambling advertising rules during two live-streamed sports events.

“The ACMA will closely monitor these actions and Network Ten’s compliance with the broadcasting and online gambling advertising rules,” Ms Lidgerwood said.