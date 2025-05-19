“Tarzan Before He Was The King Of The Jungle”: SEEK & Droga5 Utilise AI To Help Aussies Find Their Best Matched Job

SEEK has launched a new campaign highlighting that every Aussie can find their best job match using its AI-powered search and match functionality, with its creative partner, Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song.

The campaign is launching with Tarzan, before he was the King of the Jungle, and Dorothy before she made it to Oz. It will feature five iconic characters known for their jobs, captured just before discovering their true calling. Like all job seekers, each character possesses unique skills and aspirations that SEEK matches to their ideal role.

This new campaign is an exciting build on SEEK’s iconic ‘SEEK and you shall find’ brand platform.

The new campaign, directed by Taso Alexander from Revolver, launches in Australia and New Zealand on May 18 across television, online, OOH, radio and social.

The media strategy was delivered by UM Australia, UM New Zealand and SEEK’s internal media and customer engagement team. You’ll see the campaign running across TV, outdoor, online video, radio, search, email, display, social and SEEK owned channels. It’s also running in cinema in Australia.

“Together with Droga5, we had the task of bringing the power of SEEK to life in a way that was both refreshing and distinctive while also tapping into the playful side of our brand personality”, said Maryanne Tsiatsias, SEEK chief marketing officer APAC.

“When it comes to looking for a job, we know how important it is for Australians and Kiwis to be able to find the right opportunities for them. Everything we do is centered on doing just that and we’re very proud of our unrivalled search and match functionality.

“It’s no coincidence that Australians and New Zealanders are almost six times more likely to find the best match for them on SEEK. Like the characters in our ads, no matter what their requirements, SEEK is where Australians will find the right job for them.

“As the region’s most trusted employment marketplace, and with the implementation of enhanced AI-powered search and match functionality, we wanted to bring this capability to life with simple, entertaining and hard-working advertising.

“Everything we do at SEEK is centered on helping job seekers and employers find their best matches and ensuring that when people do seek, they really shall find a job that meets their individual preferences and requirements. This campaign demonstrates one of the ways we do just that.

“We joined forces with Droga5 to develop a fun and impactful campaign that will drive talkability and we’re really proud of the results of the collaboration. We can’t wait to see how audiences respond, and we hope they enjoy all the surprises along the way.”

“One of the things we are most proud about is how entertaining and expandable this campaign is”, added Joe Sibley and Hugh Gurney, executive creative directors, Droga5.

“It’s well branded, tells you everything we want you to know and doesn’t sacrifice on entertainment value. We think people will love it.”

Credits:

Client: SEEK

Chief Marketing Officer, APAC: Maryanne Tsiatsias

Head of Marketing, ANZ: Philippa Jamieson

Head of Digital and Media, APAC, Mark Thiele

Senior Marketing Manager, Media and Planning, Kevin Alphonso

Senior Marketing Manager – Integrated Campaigns: Jasmine Taulla

Marketing Manager – Campaigns: Carly Robinson

Marketing Manager – Social & PR: Simone Gioia

Marketing Manager – ANZ Digital Marketing: Allison Downes

Senior Marketing Associate – Social & PR: Dylan Tucker

Senior Marketing Associate – Media & Planning: Belle Healy

Senior Marketing Associate – Programmatic: Christina Chow

Marketing Associate – Programmatic: Luke Pritchard

Creative Agency: Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

Chief Executive Officer ANZ: Matt Michael

Executive Creative Director: Joe Sibley

Executive Creative Director: Hugh Gurney

Head of Strategy: Dave Collins

Nat Head of Production/Producer: Romanca Mundrea

Senior Producer: Katie Wellbelove

Senior Art Director: Ben Horewood

Senior Copywriter: Michelle Canning

Design Director: Raphael Tamkalis

Designer: Noel Yeung

Chief Client Officer: Jayne Brady

Senior Business Director: Kim Thompson

Business Manager: Ingrid Zhang

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Taso Alexander

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer/ Partner: Pip Smart

Producer: Lib Kelly

DOP: Ari Wegner

Production Designer: Alex Holmes

Wardrobe: Sophie Fletcher

Post Production: The Editors

Producer: Isabella Key

Editor: Mark Burnett

Colourist: Edel Rafferty

Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Executive Producer: Ceri Davies

Head of Sound: Paul Le Couteur