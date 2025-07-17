Taryn Brumfitt & Zali Yager To Host ‘Influencing for Impact’ Webinar Delivered By AiMCO

Australian of the Year 2023, Taryn Brumfitt and body image expert Dr Zali Yager are set to share their insights in a new ‘Influencing for Impact – Transforming content around bodies, food and movement for optimal health and wellbeing’ webinar, hosted by the Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO).

The webinar, to be held on Tuesday, July 22, will explore how influencers, brands and agencies can transform their content around bodies, food and movement, ensuring it is good for business – and for the world.

The webinar will feature unique insights from Brumfitt – a best-selling author, soughtafter international speaker and founder of the Body Image Movement, which aims to challenge unrealistic body image ideals – Yager, a body image expert, whose research has led to successful curriculum change across Australian schools.

The pair will provide practical, science-backed tips on building engaging content, along with simple strategies to help participants build trust, boost engagement and lead the way forward for positive change for the national content creation industry.

Brumfitt’s crusade to help people embrace their bodies has reached more than 200 million people globally via her inspiring documentaries, Embrace and Embrace Kids. She has delivered more than 200 keynote addresses, including at Google HQ in Silicon Valley, and her work has been recognised by global advocacy groups including UN Women, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls and the Geena Davis Institute.

Yager has a health and physical education background, having spent more than 20 years in research and teacher education. She is an adjunct associate professor at the Institute for Health and Sport at Victoria University and has published more than 60 research papers, presenting her work at respected institutions like Harvard University and Kings College in London. She is now focused on research translation for health promotion – her work has already led to a successful nationwide curriculum change in Australian schools via the ‘#byebyeBMI’ campaign.

“It is an honour to have Taryn and Zali – two powerhouses of body image positivity – for our next webinar. This is an important topic for our members and both women have an unwavering commitment to body image advocacy, having successfully championed the cause both in Australia and overseas,” said Patrick Whitnall, AiMCO managing director. “They are well-versed in what works to build better body image messaging online and are dedicated to continuing to lead the charge for positive change.

“This webinar is part of AiMCO’s commitment to be an industry-leading organisation when it comes to critical topics like body image and how it is portrayed online. This is an opportunity for our members to gain strategic insights into how to create and deliver fashion, beauty, food and fitness content that doesn’t inadvertently increase the pressure people feel about their appearance.”

The upcoming webinar is the latest in a series of in-person and online events delivered by AiMCO for the national influencer community.

Earlier this year, the organisation held two sold-out beauty influencer marketing sessions in Sydney and Melbourne and also hosted panel discussions on crisis management, AI, talent management, and taxation.

The ‘Influence for Impact’ webinar will be held online on Tuesday, July 22 from 11am AEST.

Attendance is free for AiMCO members and non-members are also welcome to attend.