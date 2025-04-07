Taboola Extends Partnership With New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times In Longest-Ever ANZ Renewal Agreement

Taboola has announced the extension of its five-year partnership with the Otago Daily Times – one of New Zealand’s largest daily newspapers.

Taboola and Allied Press, the Dunedin-based publisher of the Otago Daily Times, have signed an exclusive, six-year commercial agreement – the longest-ever renewal in Taboola’s ANZ publisher stable.

Under the renewed partnership, Taboola will continue to power recommendations across the Otago Daily Times’ digital properties, including its website, providing users with on-site recommendations and advertising.

The partnership will also see the Otago Daily Times continue to leverage Taboola’s suite of products, including Taboola Feed, Newsroom, homepage and article personalisation, push notifications, and Explore More and Next Up for content recommendations, across multiple touchpoints to grow its audience, optimise engagement, and drive revenue.

The new agreement will take Taboola and the Otago Daily Times’ partnership to 11 years at the completion of the term. Since their initial collaboration in 2020, Taboola has helped the Otago Daily Times significantly boost its digital audience, with its website now attracting nearly eight million page views each month.

“We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Taboola, which has helped drive traffic to our site and improve reader engagement through content recommendations. ODT.co.nz is the independent voice of the South (Island) and we look forward to working with Taboola to lift our reader engagement and revenue growth even further using their suite of tools,” said Allied Press commercial manager, Matthew Holdridge.

“The Otago Daily Times, New Zealand’s oldest daily newspaper, has been a valued, long-time partner of Taboola,” said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola.

“Our renewed partnership – the longest-ever signed in the ANZ market – is a testament to the strength of our working relationship and the potential of our audience tools. The Otago Daily Times team has witnessed first-hand the power of our products, in New Zealand, demonstrating the ability of our platform to help deliver traffic and revenue. We’re grateful for the Otago Daily Times’ ongoing support and we’re looking forward to taking our partnership to new heights”.

The agreement follows Taboola’s launch last month of Realize, an industry-first platform that specialises only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social. Realise taps into Taboola’s unique data, performance AI, and an increasingly diverse range of inventory and creative formats to achieve performance objectives.

The renewed partnership is effective immediately.