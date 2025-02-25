Taboola Announces Three-Year Partnership With LINE To Power Ads & Recommendations

Taboola, advertising platform, has announced a three-year deal with LINE, a global platform that includes a messaging app, fintech, Web3, e-commerce, gaming, entertainment and AI.

Under the partnership, LINE Plus, LINE’s business arm operating in global markets, will integrate Taboola News to power recommendations and ads globally. Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens. Taboola and LINE have an existing relationship and began working together in 2021.

This agreement marks Taboola as LINE’s first third-party partner for providing a news service in countries where such a service is not yet available.

“LINE connects people all over the world, providing them with access to important information and services. News consumption plays a key role in achieving this, as it motivates people to stay informed about the world around them. Taboola has been very helpful in enhancing our user recommendations, and their expertise in recommendation technology made it easy for us to choose Taboola News as our first exclusive partner,” Eunjung Lee, CEO of LINE Plus said.

“LINE has built an incredible mobile-first brand that consumers trust. With their massive user base, LINE has become a great place for millions of consumers to communicate, discover news, and engage with content, all around the world. We’re honoured that they’re trusting us for ads and couldn’t be more excited to see how Taboola News will blend the open web and use of AI, and bring ultimate advertiser success,” Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola added.