Sydney Water’s ‘Save Our Sinks’ Tackles Poor Wastewater Disposal Habits With Catchy Jingle

Sydney Water is highlighting poor wastewater disposal behaviours in its ‘Save Our Sinks’ campaign produced by Tag, a Dentsu company.

‘Save Our Sinks’ is a response to the damaging disposal of FOGs (fats, oil, and grease) down the sink, which can negatively impact the environment and result in a hefty bill.

The campaign seeks to educate Greater Sydney residents and influence consumers to responsibly dispose of wastewater, reducing harm to our waterways and preventing plumbing costs.

The 60 second clip features a choir of singing sinks as Sydney residents burst into a musical number.

With over 250 assets produced, the campaign was distributed across an integrated range of channels and formats, including TVC, web, OOH, social media (Meta, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok), light rail and bus wraps, radio, mobile gaming, cinema, and broadcast video on demand.

From originating the creative concept to delivering the final assets across multiple channels, ‘Save Our Sinks’ is a collaboration by Tag and Sydney Water resulting in an end-to-end TVC.

“This campaign tackles a critical issue we see far too often in our wastewater network – fats, oils and grease (FOGs), food scraps, milk, paint, and other chemicals being disposed of down the sink. Many people don’t think twice about it, but the consequences of this behavior can be significant for both our network and the environment,” Elise Barker, Sydney Water head of brand, media & engagement said.

“Save Our Sinks was built to change that. With bold, creative storytelling and a singing sink we’re cutting through with a clear message: Only water, detergent and soap down the sink. I look forward to seeing how Save Our Sinks helps reshape what people pour down the drain, and the positive impact that will have,” Barker added.

“We’re thrilled to have brought this campaign to life in partnership with Sydney Water and deliver an important message. As a team who is motivated to create positive impact in our circles, we are excited to see true behavior change through this campaign and to have found a deep collaboration with the talent that lies in the Sydney Water team,” Elena Fullerton, ANZ managing director, Tag added.

Tag’s delivered assets in English as well as key community languages: Hindi, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Arabic, Korean, and Mandarin to drive audience connection across Greater Sydney.

“This campaign marks a pinnacle moment for edutainment and we are excited to see the message launched into the world and taking over Sydney,” Claire Hoyles, client lead, Tag ANZ added.

