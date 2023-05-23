SXSW Sydney Reveals The Voices Changing Our World With All New Featured Speakers

South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney 2023 today announces the latest in the growing line-up of speakers from around the world joining the conference at the new futurist event.

Alongside the Expo, networking parties, activations, Music, Games and Screen festivals, the SXSW Sydney Conference will platform the world’s leading speakers in their fields, delivering thought-provoking sessions at the multi-layered event in the Harbour City.

Amongst today’s list are leading speakers in advertising and marketing, Christian Juhl the Global CEO of world leading media investment company, Group M; and marketing legend, Roxy Young, the chief marketing & consumer experience officer of Reddit.

“Also joining us is Ronald Akili, Founder of Bali’s renowned Potato Head as well as leading thinkers in generative AI and the technology space”, said Fenella Kernebone, SXSW Sydney head of conference programming.

Joining the conference as Featured Speakers are local and global creatives and pioneers, including:

Christian Juhl (Global CEO, Group M): passionate about making advertising work better for everyone and CEO of the world leading media investment company.

Genevieve Bell (ANU), renowned anthropologist, technologist, futurist and director of the school of cybernetics at the Australian National University, and a vice president and senior fellow at Intel Corporation

Jamila Gordon (Lumachain), a global tech executive included on BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list of women leading the way to ‘reinvent our society, culture and world’

Mikaela Jade (Founder & CEO, Indigital Edutech); proud Cabrogal woman and recognised leader in the technology space

Noelle Russell (Accenture), awarded technologist and champion for Data and AI literacy, Russell is the Global AI Solutions & Generative AI & LLM (Large Language Model) industry lead at Accenture, based in Miami

Ronald Akili (Potato Head, Bali), entrepreneur operating at the forefront of the hospitality and creative fields, bringing Indonesian contemporary art, architecture and food to the global stage, with entertainment businesses in Singapore, Jakarta and Bali

Roxy Young (Reddit), global chief marketing officer, Reddit and the first Latinx female to join Reddit’s C-Suite, based in San Francisco

SXSW Sydney will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture within a stacked week-long program. To access what SXSW Sydney 2023 has to offer, you need a badge. SXSW Sydney 2023 Platinum and Industry badges are now available for purchase.

Previously announced Keynote and Featured Speakers

Alongside the Session Select sessions announced last week, previously announced Keynote and Featured speakers include:

Keynote speaker and futurist, Amy Webb – SXSW 2023 talk here

Andrew Pask, professor School of Biosciences University of Melbourne

Ben Lamm, founder and CEO Colossus – SXSW 2023 talk here

Chris Lee, chief A&R officer and former CEO, SM Entertainment (Sung-su Lee)

Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist, Canva

Jack Reis, co-founder of Baidam Solutions

Kyas Hepworth, head of screen NSW

Larissa Behrendt, professor University of Technology Sydney

Manal Al-Sharif, women’s rights activist

Michael J. Biercuk, CEO & founder Q-Ctrl

Per Sundin, CEO Pophouse Entertainment

Que Minh Luu, director of content Netflix (ANZ)

Robyn Denholm, chair of Technology Council of Australia

Rohit Bhargava, founder The Non-Obvious Company – SXSW 2023 talk here

Sam Barlow, game director and Owner Half Mermaid

Sean Miyashiro, founder and CEO 88 Rising

Sheila Nguyen, head of sustainability AUS and NZL at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sung-Eun Youn, film critic

Tom Verrilli, chief product officer of Twitch

Yiying Lu, Adobe global creative ambassador

Yoomin Yang, co-founder and CEO WOW POINT

More information on the previously announced speaker line-up is available here and the first Session Select sessions to join the inaugural SXSW Sydney Conference can be found here.

From Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22, 2023, SXSW Sydney will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture within a stacked week-long program.