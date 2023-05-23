SXSW Sydney Reveals The Voices Changing Our World With All New Featured Speakers

SXSW Sydney Reveals The Voices Changing Our World With All New Featured Speakers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney 2023 today announces the latest in the growing line-up of speakers from around the world joining the conference at the new futurist event.

    Alongside the Expo, networking parties, activations, Music, Games and Screen festivals, the SXSW Sydney Conference will platform the world’s leading speakers in their fields, delivering thought-provoking sessions at the multi-layered event in the Harbour City.

    Amongst today’s list are leading speakers in advertising and marketing, Christian Juhl the Global CEO of world leading media investment company, Group M; and marketing legend, Roxy Young, the chief marketing & consumer experience officer of Reddit.

    “Also joining us is Ronald Akili, Founder of Bali’s renowned Potato Head as well as leading thinkers in generative AI and the technology space”, said Fenella Kernebone, SXSW Sydney head of conference programming.

    Joining the conference as Featured Speakers are local and global creatives and pioneers, including:

    • Christian Juhl (Global CEO, Group M): passionate about making advertising work better for everyone and CEO of the world leading media investment company.
    • Genevieve Bell (ANU), renowned anthropologist, technologist, futurist and director of the school of cybernetics at the Australian National University, and a vice president and senior fellow at Intel Corporation
    • Jamila Gordon (Lumachain), a global tech executive included on BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list of women leading the way to ‘reinvent our society, culture and world’
    • Mikaela Jade (Founder & CEO, Indigital Edutech); proud Cabrogal woman and recognised leader in the technology space
    • Noelle Russell (Accenture), awarded technologist and champion for Data and AI literacy, Russell is the Global AI Solutions & Generative AI & LLM (Large Language Model) industry lead at Accenture, based in Miami
    • Ronald Akili (Potato Head, Bali), entrepreneur operating at the forefront of the hospitality and creative fields, bringing Indonesian contemporary art, architecture and food to the global stage, with entertainment businesses in Singapore, Jakarta and Bali
    • Roxy Young (Reddit), global chief marketing officer, Reddit and the first Latinx female to join Reddit’s C-Suite, based in San Francisco

    SXSW Sydney will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture within a stacked week-long program. To access what SXSW Sydney 2023 has to offer, you need a badge. SXSW Sydney 2023 Platinum and Industry badges are now available for purchase.

    Previously announced Keynote and Featured Speakers

    Alongside the Session Select sessions announced last week, previously announced Keynote and Featured speakers include:

    • Keynote speaker and futurist, Amy Webb – SXSW 2023 talk here
    • Andrew Pask, professor School of Biosciences University of Melbourne
    • Ben Lamm, founder and CEO Colossus – SXSW 2023 talk here
    • Chris Lee, chief A&R officer and former CEO, SM Entertainment (Sung-su Lee)
    • Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist, Canva
    • Jack Reis, co-founder of Baidam Solutions
    • Kyas Hepworth, head of screen NSW
    • Larissa Behrendt, professor University of Technology Sydney
    • Manal Al-Sharif, women’s rights activist
    • Michael J. Biercuk, CEO & founder Q-Ctrl
    • Per Sundin, CEO Pophouse Entertainment
    • Que Minh Luu, director of content Netflix (ANZ)
    • Robyn Denholm, chair of Technology Council of Australia
    • Rohit Bhargava, founder The Non-Obvious Company – SXSW 2023 talk here
    • Sam Barlow, game director and Owner Half Mermaid
    • Sean Miyashiro, founder and CEO 88 Rising
    • Sheila Nguyen, head of sustainability AUS and NZL at FIFA Women’s World Cup
    • Sung-Eun Youn, film critic
    • Tom Verrilli, chief product officer of Twitch
    • Yiying Lu, Adobe global creative ambassador
    • Yoomin Yang, co-founder and CEO WOW POINT

    More information on the previously announced speaker line-up is available here and the first Session Select sessions to join the inaugural SXSW Sydney Conference can be found here.

    From Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22, 2023, SXSW Sydney will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture within a stacked week-long program.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
    • Marketing

    DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

    Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]

    Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
    • Media

    Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

    Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]

    Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
    • Marketing

    Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum

    In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]

    Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency
    • Marketing

    Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency

    Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions. Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she […]

    LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration
    • Marketing

    LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration

    Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast. Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation […]

    Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
    • Marketing

    Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

    New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]

    London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
    • Marketing

    Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

    The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]