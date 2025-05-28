AdvertisingNewsletter

SXSW Sydney Appoints Kaimera As Media Buying Agency For 2025 Conference

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Katie Rigg-Smith presenting alongside Rose Herceg at SxSW Sydney.

Independent media agency Kaimera has been appointed as the media buying partner for SXSW Sydney 2025, tasked with leading the offline paid media strategy and value-in-kind (VIK) planning and buying for the second iteration of the globally renowned festival.

Returning in October 2025, SXSW Sydney will once again bring together the worlds of technology, innovation, music, screen, gaming and culture – and Kaimera will play a central role in delivering an unparalleled festival of discovery, inspiration and enjoyment.

“SXSW is where the future takes shape – and that’s a space we’re proud to play in. We’re thrilled to partner with such an iconic, future-focused brand and help amplify the event’s unique voice to audiences across the country. This is about big ideas, bold creativity, and bringing people together – and we can’t wait to get started,” said Nick Behr, founder and CEO of Kaimera.

SXSW Sydney selected Kaimera for its audience-first approach, cultural insight, and strong track record of delivering impactful campaigns across the entertainment and events space.

“Kaimera’s energy, clarity and strategic thinking stood out from day one. They understand not just the media landscape, but the cultural context in which SXSW Sydney sits – and how to connect with the diverse communities we want to reach. We’re excited to have them on board as we build towards SXSW Sydney 2025 in October, as we plan to welcome more attendees than ever before,” said Sam Saunders, head of marketing at SXSW Sydney.

The appointment follows a string of momentum building client wins for Kaimera, further cementing its reputation as one of Australia’s leading independent media agencies.

