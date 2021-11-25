Suzuki Gives Success New Meaning In Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital

Suzuki has released its latest brand campaign which sees the automotive company is searching for Australia’s most successful people under a new definition for the word – “Success is graded on a curve, that’s on your face”.

Michael Pachota, General Manager of Suzuki Australia, explained: “In a market that often frames and measures success by social status, job titles or how many houses you own, we thought it was important to let Australians know what we think success looks like, which turns out to be people dancing in matching outfits.”

Suzuki also created TikTok Australia’s first ever ‘car giveaway hashtag challenge’, in which the brand asks Australians to share their success stories online to help the ‘Most Successful Person in Australia’ win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny.

Robert Rosengarten, Assistant Marketing Manager, Suzuki Australia, said, “People are posting success stories all the time. We thought we’d support that, because if you’re living life for fun’s sake, you should be driving a Suzuki.”

Matt Lawson, Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital, added, “There are many top tier car brands that market only to the very successful. We thought we’d join them, but first, change what success means. Indeed, Suzukis are designed only for the most successful people in Australia.”

The latest iteration of the For Fun’s Sake brand platform will roll out through a fully integrated campaign across broadcast TV, social media channels, digital display, point of sale, and Suzuki’s official website.