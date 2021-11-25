Suzuki Gives Success New Meaning In Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital

Suzuki Gives Success New Meaning In Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Suzuki has released its latest brand campaign which sees the automotive company is searching for Australia’s most successful people under a new definition for the word – “Success is graded on a curve, that’s on your face”.

Michael Pachota, General Manager of Suzuki Australia, explained: “In a market that often frames and measures success by social status, job titles or how many houses you own, we thought it was important to let Australians know what we think success looks like, which turns out to be people dancing in matching outfits.”

Suzuki also created TikTok Australia’s first ever ‘car giveaway hashtag challenge’, in which the brand asks Australians to share their success stories online to help the ‘Most Successful Person in Australia’ win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny.

Robert Rosengarten, Assistant Marketing Manager, Suzuki Australia, said, “People are posting success stories all the time. We thought we’d support that, because if you’re living life for fun’s sake, you should be driving a Suzuki.”

Matt Lawson, Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital, added, “There are many top tier car brands that market only to the very successful. We thought we’d join them, but first, change what success means. Indeed, Suzukis are designed only for the most successful people in Australia.”

The latest iteration of the For Fun’s Sake brand platform will roll out through a fully integrated campaign across broadcast TV, social media channels, digital display, point of sale, and Suzuki’s official website.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Deloitte Suzuki

Latest News

BBC Studios To Produce Space 22, Its First Original Format For ABC
  • Media

BBC Studios To Produce Space 22, Its First Original Format For ABC

BBC Studios will produce Space 22, its first locally created format for the ABC in Australia. Space 22 will explore the impact of art and creativity on mental health in a new six-part documentary series. The series, which is created and produced by BBC Studios’ Australian production arm, will also be available to the international […]

Criteo Appoints Roger Dunn As Its New AUNZ Head of Retail Media
  • Media

Criteo Appoints Roger Dunn As Its New AUNZ Head of Retail Media

Global technology company, Criteo, has today announced Roger Dunn’s appointment as head of retail media in Australia and New Zealand. Dunn’s appointment follows Criteo’s retail media solutions expansion across the Asia Pacific region to support category growth. Dunn – who was previously founder and general manager of GroupM commerce – will lead Criteo’s retail media […]

Dentsu Media Launch Basecamp Early Careers Program To Discover Industry’s Next Gen Of Talent
  • Media

Dentsu Media Launch Basecamp Early Careers Program To Discover Industry’s Next Gen Of Talent

Dentsu Media launch Basecamp, their new early careers program to discover the industry’s next generation of talent. The fast-track practical learning and development programmes for high school leavers and uni graduates will allow dentsu Media to capitalise on the younger generations. CEO of dentsu Media ANZ, Sue Squillace (featured image), said: “The war on talent […]

Sanitarium Recruit Milk + Honey United For Visually Engaging New Campaign
  • Campaigns

Sanitarium Recruit Milk + Honey United For Visually Engaging New Campaign

Sanitarium and Milk + Honey United have launched a visually striking new campaign for The Alternative Dairy Company’s range of plant-based milks The national campaign, ‘Today’s Milk’, will launch via online video, OOH and social and digital, and will focus on the company’s diverse range of soy, oat and almond milk variants. Creative executions will […]

Brisbane Creatives Call On Corporate And Commercial Leaders To Support Lifeline Giving Day
  • Campaigns

Brisbane Creatives Call On Corporate And Commercial Leaders To Support Lifeline Giving Day

A collective of Brisbane-based creatives are getting behind Lifeline Queensland’s Giving Day campaign in a bid to rally funds for their Crisis Support service. BCM Group, Israel Rivera, and Rosco Audio are calling on their networks to donate during the 12-hour digital fundraiser on Thursday the 25th of November. Managing director of BCM Group, Phil […]

Commonwealth Bank And M&C Saatchi Team Up For Empowering ‘Game Changers’ Campaign
  • Campaigns

Commonwealth Bank And M&C Saatchi Team Up For Empowering ‘Game Changers’ Campaign

Commonwealth Bank have combined their long-running support for women’s cricket, with their recent sponsorship of women’s football and The Matildas for an empowering new summer campaign. ‘The Game Changers’ aims to champion both elite and grassroots female cricketers and footballers, who through their skill and passion are moving the game forward and changing it for […]

BBC Set To Record Over Half-A-Billion Weekly Viewers in 2022
  • Media

BBC Set To Record Over Half-A-Billion Weekly Viewers in 2022

The BBC is on track to achieve a record half-a-billion global viewers by the time of its centenary celebrations in 2022. The forecast is based on the Global Audience Measure (GAM) published today, which records the total weekly number of adults accessing the BBC around the world. The GAM found the broadcaster had achieved its […]

Digital Marketing Agency ITCC Acquires Loud Days
  • Marketing

Digital Marketing Agency ITCC Acquires Loud Days

ITCC has acquired the digital media and marketing agency Loud Days only twelve months after it relaunched on the Aussie digital media scene. The ITCC Group and Loud Days portfolio will now cover many sectors including retail and lifestyle brands, health and aged care, and energy and infrastructure. The portfolio includes many corporate and ASX-listed […]

WA Health Launches ‘Belong’ Campaign To Attract New Workers
  • Campaigns

WA Health Launches ‘Belong’ Campaign To Attract New Workers

The WA Health system has launched a major new campaign calling for healthcare recruits across local, national and international markets. Titled ‘Belong’, the campaign was developed by Perth’s 303 MullenLowe, and shows real WA healthcare workers – including nurses, doctors, and occupational therapists – engaging in and enjoying their chosen fields. The 30 second ads […]

Post-It Brand’s ‘A Little Space To Think’ Campaign Launches Expert Masterclasses Via 3M
  • Campaigns

Post-It Brand’s ‘A Little Space To Think’ Campaign Launches Expert Masterclasses Via 3M

The ‘A little space to think’ campaign from Post-It via 3M, introduced a series of masterclasses, teaching new ways to collaborate and encourage creativity. The masterclasses aim to bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds and give people ‘A little space to think.’ The new masterclasses support Aussies who are working and studying […]