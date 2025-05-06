Superloop Signs With Football Australia To Support Grass Roots Sport & Enable Live Broadcasts

Superloop has made two announcements demonstrating its commitment to supporting grassroots sport in Australia, signing a deal as Football Australia’s official telecommunications partner for the prestigious Australia Cup and deploying connectivity infrastructure essential for delivering automated (AI) live broadcasts across the Australian football pyramid.

“Superloop is thrilled to partner with Football Australia to support their flagship national competition, the Australia Cup,” said Superloop CMO, Ben Colman.

“Grass roots sport in Australia connects people. It brings together fans and players from every corner of the nation, united by a shared passion,” said Colman.

“The Australia Cup will see more than 750 community teams get the opportunity to showcase their skills and take on some of the bigger guys. That attitude – self-belief, the doing what you love, the shaking up the way the game is played – nothing feels more Superloop than that. We’re so proud to be able to partner with Football Australia to support these players and their families, and to do our bit to share their feats widely.”

In a separate, term-aligned agreement, Superloop will provide Football Australia with the robust connectivity infrastructure necessary to introduce AI camera technology across key Football Australia and Member Federation venues, enabling the automated delivery of 4K resolution streams to YouTube, OTT platforms, and other domestic and global media destinations.

This includes the provision of dedicated high-speed nbn connectivity at Darwin Football Stadium, one of the first Superloop sites to be activated, now powering the automated production of all Men’s and Women’s Premier League games in the NorthZone competition.

“Refreshing the internet isn’t just a tagline for us at Superloop. It’s absolutely how we approach every conversation with every potential partner. We want to find new ways to enable, to connect, to amplify, and to bring to life the vision our partners have. And that’s what we’re doing in this connectivity partnership with Football Australia,” said Superloop’s group executive, business & wholesale, Daisey Stampfer.

“We’re excited to be playing a role in supporting the broadcast of grassroots football and unlocking opportunities for future innovation via our high-performance network,” added Stampfer. “I can’t wait to see these stadiums come online as we roll out the infrastructure and I can’t wait to see those community clubs give it a red hot go in the Australia Cup.”

“This partnership with Superloop signifies a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey. In today’s connected world, high-speed, reliable internet infrastructure is paramount. Superloop’s expertise and technology will allow us to deliver a more dynamic and engaging live streaming experience to fans nationwide, while unlocking cost efficiencies and new revenue streams for the sport,” said Football Australia’s CEO, James Johnson.

“Superloop’s support as the official telecommunications partner for the Hahn Australia Cup will amplify the reach and excitement of this prestigious competition, connecting fans across the country like never before.”